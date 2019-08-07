As Discover Financial (DFS) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Copeland Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding; As Encana (ECA) Share Price Declined, Holder Contrarius Investment Management LTD Has Raised Stake

Copeland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Discover Financial (DFS) by 49.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc sold 49,247 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 50,877 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62 million, down from 100,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Discover Financial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $83.71. About 1.56M shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 04/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 260P FROM 250P; 17/05/2018 – NY DFS GRANTS VIRTUAL CURRENCY LICENSE TO GENESIS GLOBAL; 27/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Issues Updated Proposed Life Insurance and Annuity Suitability Regulation Requiring a Best Interest Standard; 12/04/2018 – NY ORDERS DFS TO URGE INSURERS TO ENCOURAGE COMMERCIAL GPS USE; 11/05/2018 – FinancialExpress: Tax notice to banks: DFS to seek relief, take up matter with revenue dept; 14/05/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.72 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.80 PCT AT MARCH END; 29/03/2018 – NY DFS AUTHORIZES EXPANSION OF PATHFINDER BANK; 12/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: Letter Issued From DFS to Insurers is Available Here; 25/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS SUPERINTENDENT VULLO ANNOUNCES NEXT PHASE OF NEW YORK’S EXPANDED PARTICIPATION IN STATE-BASED NMLS PLATFORM,; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – QTRLY CREDIT CARD LOANS GREW $5.8 BILLION (10%) TO $65.6 BILLION, ON DISCOVER CARD SALES VOLUME OF $30.9 BILLION

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 37.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought 168,913 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 618,128 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48 million, up from 449,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $4.115. About 22.15 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 13/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP ECA.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $15; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Will Acquire and Fund the Remaining Development of Encana’s Pipestone Liquids Hub and Encana’s Planned Pipestone Processing Facility; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – ENTERED 20-YR INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT AND MIDSTREAM SERVICE AGREEMENT WITH ENCANA; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Encana at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Stable; 02/04/2018 – Encana strengthens its condensate-focused growth plan in the Montney with innovative midstream agreement; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA REACHES PACT WITH KEYERA PARTNERSHIP, A UNIT OF KEYERA; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp to Own Project, Provide Processing Services to Encana; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES EXECUTING FULL BUYBACK PROGRAM; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA FUNDING OF REMAINING DEVELOPMENT EST AT ABOUT C$105M; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 12.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.05 per share. DFS’s profit will be $765.88M for 9.06 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual earnings per share reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.43% negative EPS growth.

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 10,902 shares to 174,084 shares, valued at $18.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Core (NASDAQ:CORE) by 74,181 shares in the quarter, for a total of 647,807 shares, and has risen its stake in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI).

