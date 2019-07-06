As Discover Fin Svcs (DFS) Share Price Rose, Primecap Management Company Has Raised Stake by $1.88 Million; As Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Share Price Rose, Atlanta Capital Management Co Has Upped by $4.21 Million Its Position

Primecap Management Company increased its stake in Discover Fin Svcs (DFS) by 0.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company bought 26,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 12.91 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $918.92M, up from 12.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Discover Fin Svcs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $80.2. About 971,770 shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 2.36% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 04/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS APPROVES NEW ENTRANT TO NEW YORK INSURANCE MARKET; 24/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS SUPERINTENDENT VULLO ISSUES UPDATED DISASTER RESPONSE AND RECOVERY PLAN REQUIREMENTS FOR INSURERS; 27/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Issues Updated Proposed Life Insurance and Annuity Suitability Regulation Requiring a Best Interests Standar; 14/05/2018 – NY DFS: GEMINI TRUST CAN PROVIDE MORE VIRTUAL CURRENCY PRODUCTS; 28/03/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – HAVE SEEN A STRENGTHENING TRADING PERFORMANCE ACROSS FIRST HALF OF FINANCIAL YEAR AND THROUGH FEBRUARY INTO MARCH; 22/05/2018 – Discover Earns a Perfect 100 Score for LGBTQ Equality Five Years in a Row; 19/04/2018 – NY ORDERS DFS TO URGE COS. TO WEIGH REPUTATION RISK OF NRA TIES; 07/05/2018 – NY DFS FINES CHUBB UNIT ILLINOIS UNION INSURANCE CO. $1.3M FOR; 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Ending Loans $65.7B as of Feb 28; 02/05/2018 – Discover Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc bought 31,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.10 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $145.79 million, up from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $148.87. About 1.45M shares traded or 82.40% up from the average. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 33.76% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 19/04/2018 – Verisk Launches API for Mozart Form Composer; 11/04/2018 – Verisk 3E Unlocks World’s Most Comprehensive and Up-to-Date Database of Safety Data Sheets; 07/05/2018 – Verisk London Risk Symposium 2018 to Focus on lnsurTech and Emerging Issues; 19/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS INC VRSK.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $102; 15/03/2018 – Verisk Launches SmartSource Prefill to Streamline Property Insurance Quoting; 16/04/2018 – VERISK GROUP PRESIDENT NANA BANERJEE TO RESIGN APRIL 22; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 18/05/2018 – Verisk Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Verisk Projects Written Premium for Commercial Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-As Rosneft’s Vietnam unit drills in disputed area of South China Sea, Beijing issues warning

More notable recent Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ISO Recognized for Commitment to Disaster Safety and Resilience – GlobeNewswire” on February 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “AIR Worldwide Releases Expanded Inland Flood Model for Central Europe – GlobeNewswire” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Verisk Analytics’s (NASDAQ:VRSK) Share Price Gain Of 142% Well Earned? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “AIR Develops Advanced Probabilistic Model for Global Cyber Risks – GlobeNewswire” published on October 22, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Hold On to Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77B and $20.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 16,854 shares to 483,067 shares, valued at $31.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bio Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 8,652 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.34M shares, and cut its stake in Rli Corp (NYSE:RLI).

More notable recent Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Discover a Compelling Value – Motley Fool” on May 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Discover Financial Services (DFS) Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on October 25, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Shares of Discover Financial Climbed 4.7% on Friday – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Discover Bank Ends Fees on All Deposit Products – Business Wire” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86 billion and $135.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 7.37M shares to 43.24 million shares, valued at $5.61 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc by 41,882 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.87 million shares, and cut its stake in Cree Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE).