As Diodes (DIOD) Valuation Declined, Argent Capital Management Lifted Position by $802,230; As Boston Scientific (BSX) Share Price Declined, Advisors Asset Management Upped Stake

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) by 108.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc bought 38,864 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 74,720 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87M, up from 35,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Boston Scientific for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $43.12. About 1.48M shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 24.15% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.72% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 03/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects Transaction to Be Immaterial to EPS, Adj EPS; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects to Complete NxThera Acquisition in 2Q 2018; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – TRANSACTION PRICE FOR REMAINING STAKE NOT ALREADY OWNED IN SECURUS CONSISTS OF $40 MLN IN CASH UP-FRONT; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE DILUTIVE ON A GAAP BASIS, DUE TO AMORTIZATION AND TRANSACTION AND INTEGRATION COSTS; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific 1Q Net $298M; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees FY EPS 90c-EPS 94c; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific to Pay Up to Additional $100M in Potential Comml Milestone Payments to NxTher; 20/03/2018 – Boston Scientific: Late-breaking Clinical Trial Data Further Demonstrate Safety and Effectiveness of the RHYTHMIA(TM) Mapping System; 16/05/2018 – Increasing Health-conscious and Sports Vision Treatments Impacting HealthCare Sector; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees Deal Immaterial to Adjusted EPS in 2018, 2019

Argent Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Diodes Incorporated (DIOD) by 50.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc bought 23,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 70,640 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45M, up from 47,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diodes Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $35.44. About 256,499 shares traded. Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) has risen 11.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIOD News: 06/03/2018 – MACOM to Showcases Industry Leading RF Portfolio of MMICs, Diodes and GaN-on-Silicon Devices at EDICON 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Diodes Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DIOD); 08/05/2018 – Diodes Sees 2Q Rev $292M-$308M; 23/05/2018 – Diodes Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 27/03/2018 – Global Lasers (Other Than Laser Diodes) Market Report 2018 – Analysis & Forecasts 2007-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – DIODES 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 40C; 08/05/2018 – Diodes Expects Continued Strong Growth in the 2Q; 16/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Capella Education, Access National, Randgold Resources, Diodes, Silicon Motion Technolo; 12/03/2018 – ADDING MULTIMEDIA Renesas Electronics Ships New RV2X6376A Series of 25 Gbps Directly Modulated Laser Diodes for 4.9G and 5G LTE; 10/05/2018 – 400V Linear Regulators from Diodes Incorporated Deliver Constant LED Current in Compact Packages

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50B and $5.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) by 3,044 shares to 85,824 shares, valued at $8.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) by 25,913 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 265,054 shares, and cut its stake in Community Usd0.01.

More notable recent Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Boston Scientific Corporation – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Saluda Medical Raises $75 Million Equity Financing from Boston Scientific and Redmile Group – PRNewswire” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of S, INVVY, and BSX of Upcoming Deadlines – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Boston Scientific Corporation’s (NYSE:BSX) Interest Costs Too High? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $2.07 million activity. Shares for $1.77M were sold by Fitzgerald Joseph Michael. Pierce David A sold $190,750 worth of stock or 5,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold BSX shares while 185 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aspen Investment, a Michigan-based fund reported 5,975 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 46,114 shares. Private Advisor Limited Company holds 0.02% or 22,954 shares. Arrow Fincl has 7,300 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement Ins Tru Fund has 0.23% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Diamond Hill Cap holds 1.94 million shares. Agf Invs Inc has 21,642 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Lc owns 0.03% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 152,614 shares. J Goldman Ltd Partnership holds 424,852 shares. United Services Automobile Association invested in 0.16% or 1.60 million shares. Birch Hill Limited Liability Com invested in 0.07% or 23,875 shares. 203,291 were reported by Jane Street Gru Lc. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 146.79 million shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP has 0.06% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX).

More notable recent Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Starbucks, Williams-Sonoma, Mercury, Cummins, AMETEK, and Diodes â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – GlobeNewswire” on March 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Diodes Incorporated Completes Acquisition of Texas Instruments’ Greenock, Scotland Wafer Fabrication Facility and Operations – Business Wire” published on April 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “How The Pieces Add Up: SLYV Targets $70 – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Diodes Inc. Is A Strong Semiconductor Company With An Expanding Gross Margin – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold DIOD shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 40.26 million shares or 0.57% less from 40.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt, Wisconsin-based fund reported 182 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 179,887 shares. Art Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.09% stake. Moreover, Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD). Mackay Shields Llc holds 9,327 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 53,472 were reported by Alliancebernstein L P. Dupont accumulated 13,011 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD). Gru holds 30,441 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alps Advsrs Incorporated invested in 0% or 10,646 shares. First Tru Advisors LP reported 110,769 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board owns 37,327 shares. Smith Asset Group Lp reported 14,970 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc invested 0.01% in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD). Horizon Inv Serv Llc holds 1.3% in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) or 54,844 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $5.74 million activity. $540,500 worth of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) was sold by CHEN C H.