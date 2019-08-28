As Diodes (DIOD) Stock Price Rose, Matarin Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $890,698; Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) Holder Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Decreased Position

Matarin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diodes Inc (DIOD) by 22.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc sold 26,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.03% . The institutional investor held 91,097 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16 million, down from 117,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diodes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $35.9. About 481,863 shares traded or 2.07% up from the average. Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) has risen 15.64% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.64% the S&P500. Some Historical DIOD News: 08/05/2018 – Diodes Expects Continued Strong Growth in the 2Q; 09/05/2018 – 10W Stereo Class-D Audio Power Amplifier with SSM and NCPL from Diodes Incorporated Targets Wireless Media Speakers; 28/03/2018 – Linear LED Controllers from Diodes Incorporated Deliver Efficiency and Accuracy; 08/05/2018 – DIODES SEES 2Q REV. $292M TO $308M, EST. $287.5M (2 EST.); 12/04/2018 – 2018 Global Market Report on lndicator Panels lncorporating Liquid Crystal Devices (LTD) or Light Emitting Diodes (LED) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – Diodes 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 08/05/2018 – Diodes 1Q EPS 37c; 29/05/2018 – World Micro and SMC Diodes Ink Distribution Deal; 08/05/2018 – Diodes Sees 2Q Rev $292M-$308M; 22/05/2018 – Microsemi’s New 30 kW Three-Phase Vienna PFC Reference Design Leveraging its Leading SiC Diodes and MOSFETs Offers High Ruggedness and Performance

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) by 22.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp sold 345,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 1.19 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.89 million, down from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Loral Space & Communicatns I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $36.47. About 10,836 shares traded. Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) has declined 5.18% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.18% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 11 investors sold LORL shares while 20 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 19.97 million shares or 0.22% less from 20.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 874,739 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Bancorporation Of America De has 11,026 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street Corporation holds 0% or 275,612 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has invested 0% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Citigroup Inc accumulated 4,229 shares. Bancorporation Of Mellon Corporation holds 95,713 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Com owns 11,554 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 8,358 are owned by Ancora Advsrs Ltd Llc. Quadrant Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 13,885 shares. Legal And General Public Limited owns 17,229 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 31,963 shares. 6,397 were accumulated by Voya Invest Lc. Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P, a Texas-based fund reported 48,946 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Empyrean Capital Prtn Limited Partnership has invested 0.74% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL).

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold DIOD shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 40.26 million shares or 0.57% less from 40.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Ser Gp invested 0% in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD). Dupont Capital Mgmt Corp stated it has 0.01% in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD). Everence Cap Mgmt holds 6,230 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD). Invesco Limited holds 0% or 298,356 shares. Sawgrass Asset has 28,150 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Llc accumulated 13,800 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Georgia-based Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc has invested 0.28% in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD). Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) for 1,923 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Rech invested in 79,085 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Voya Investment Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) for 43,210 shares. 102,265 were reported by Price T Rowe Associate Md. Hsbc Public Ltd Company stated it has 116,429 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. James Invest holds 0.05% or 22,570 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD).