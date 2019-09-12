As Diodes (DIOD) Share Value Rose, Gotham Asset Management Has Upped Stake; Cbs Cl B Ord (CBS) Holder Everence Capital Management Decreased Its Stake by $333,690

Everence Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cbs Cl B Ord (CBS) by 38.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everence Capital Management Inc sold 6,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 11,101 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $554,000, down from 17,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cbs Cl B Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.24 billion market cap company. It closed at $43.81 lastly. It is up 0.45% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 02/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CBS plans all-stock bid for Viacom below current valuation; 13/04/2018 – CUGGINO: CBS, VIACOM GREAT BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS FOR OTHER COS; 16/05/2018 – NAATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC (NAI) SAYS IT IN COURT FILING IT MADE CLEAR THAT IT WOULD RETAIN CONTROL OVER CBS, AND CBS REPEATEDLY DISCLOSED NAI’S CONTROL TO STOCKHOLDERS; 05/04/2018 – CBS News: Michigan under fire for letting Nestle bottling plants pump more water; 03/04/2018 – CBS, Viacom merger talks hit roadblock over who will be Moonves’ second-in-command; 17/05/2018 – CBS independent Class A holder questions dilution plan; 16/05/2018 – Redstone family say CBS plan ‘invalid’ as courtroom showdown looms; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – CBS, Redstone brawl escalates into corporate warfare; 11/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Shari Redstone likely to fire Moonves as head of CBS if no deal with Viacom; 14/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: CBS & Viacom had agreed on share ratio for merger deal before lawsuit

Gotham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Diodes Inc (DIOD) by 20.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc bought 37,153 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.03% . The hedge fund held 217,040 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.89M, up from 179,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Diodes Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $40.88. About 566,747 shares traded or 13.48% up from the average. Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) has risen 15.64% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.64% the S&P500. Some Historical DIOD News: 29/05/2018 – World Micro and SMC Diodes Ink Distribution Deal; 08/05/2018 – DIODES SEES 2Q REV. $292M TO $308M, EST. $287.5M (2 EST.); 02/04/2018 – Diodes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Diodes Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 06/03/2018 MACOM to Showcases Industry Leading RF Portfolio of MMlCs, Diodes and GaN-on-Silicon Devices at EDICON 2018; 27/03/2018 – Global Lasers (Other Than Laser Diodes) Market Report 2018 – Analysis & Forecasts 2007-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – Diodes Sees 2Q Rev $292M-$308M; 28/03/2018 – Linear LED Controllers from Diodes Incorporated Deliver Efficiency and Accuracy; 03/04/2018 – USTR CHINA TARIFF LIST INCLUDES LIGHT-EMITTING DIODES, TRANSISTORS, SEMICONDUCTOR DEVICES; 12/03/2018 – ADDING MULTIMEDIA Renesas Electronics Ships New RV2X6376A Series of 25 Gbps Directly Modulated Laser Diodes for 4.9G and 5G LTE

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96B and $6.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 49,052 shares to 206,554 shares, valued at $15.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 175,511 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 312,220 shares, and cut its stake in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.59, from 1.7 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold DIOD shares while 65 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 40.30 million shares or 0.12% more from 40.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 54,552 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 13,611 shares. 16,535 are held by Oak Assoc Ltd Oh. Jpmorgan Chase, a New York-based fund reported 48,567 shares. State Street accumulated 1.45M shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 217,040 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 23,172 shares stake. Envestnet Asset Management owns 28,554 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Principal Fincl Grp Inc Inc holds 0.01% or 322,972 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Na stated it has 930,930 shares. Lpl Financial has 7,330 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 7,490 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 101,322 shares. 175 were reported by Toth Advisory Corp. Prudential Fincl has invested 0.04% in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 53 investors sold CBS shares while 184 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.17 million shares or 8.04% less from 195.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas State Bank Tx holds 4,337 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Investec Asset Mgmt North America has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Csat Invest Advisory LP holds 0.1% or 5,495 shares in its portfolio. General Inc holds 1.38% or 291,794 shares in its portfolio. Becker Management holds 1.12% or 617,410 shares in its portfolio. Kcm Inv Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0.02% or 158,683 shares. Investors accumulated 23.50M shares. Signaturefd Ltd Company owns 0% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 96 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa, a Switzerland-based fund reported 39,423 shares. Paloma, a Connecticut-based fund reported 56,619 shares. Ellington Mgmt Group Inc Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.06% or 7,300 shares. 813 were accumulated by Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Lc. Tanaka Capital Mgmt has invested 2.7% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Salem Inv Counselors holds 0% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 150 shares.

Analysts await CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. CBS’s profit will be $496.76 million for 8.17 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by CBS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.52% EPS growth.