As Diodes (DIOD) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Icon Advisers Decreased Holding; Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Has Lifted Office Depot (ODP) Holding by $323,250

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc increased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 73.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc bought 107,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 253,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $921,000, up from 146,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.16B market cap company. The stock increased 6.53% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $2.12. About 3.14 million shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 11.52% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SEES 2018 SALES ABOUT $10.8 BLN; 30/03/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT NAMED DAN STONE COMPUCOM PRES. EFFECTIVE APRIL 1; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT SEES 0-2% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH FOR 2019-20 SALES; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Backs 2018 Sales $10.8B; 18/04/2018 – CompuCom Launches CompuCom Wholesale™ Vertical; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Backs 2018 View for Adjusted Operating Income of About $360 Million; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot’s 1Q Profit Falls But It Raises Guidance; 04/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SHAREHOLDERS VOTED TO ELECT ALL EIGHT MEMBERS TO SERVE AS DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – CompuCom Recertifies as Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solution Provider; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Expects 5.5% Growth in Yr Over Yr Sales in 2018

Icon Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Diodes Incorporated (DIOD) by 27.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 39,813 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, down from 54,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Diodes Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $36.85. About 167,872 shares traded. Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) has risen 11.47% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIOD News: 06/03/2018 – MACOM to Showcases Industry Leading RF Portfolio of MMICs, Diodes and GaN-on-Silicon Devices at EDICON 2018; 28/03/2018 – Linear LED Controllers from Diodes Incorporated Deliver Efficiency and Accuracy; 12/03/2018 – ADDING MULTIMEDIA Renesas Electronics Ships New RV2X6376A Series of 25 Gbps Directly Modulated Laser Diodes for 4.9G and 5G LTE; 22/05/2018 – Microsemi’s New 30 kW Three-Phase Vienna PFC Reference Design Leveraging its Leading SiC Diodes and MOSFETs Offers High Ruggedness and Performance; 12/04/2018 – 2018 Global Market Report on lndicator Panels lncorporating Liquid Crystal Devices (LTD) or Light Emitting Diodes (LED) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – DJ Diodes Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DIOD); 02/04/2018 – Diodes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Launches New AEC-Q101 Qualified High Voltage Thyristors and Diodes; 03/04/2018 – USTR CHINA TARIFF LIST INCLUDES LIGHT-EMITTING DIODES, TRANSISTORS, SEMICONDUCTOR DEVICES; 12/03/2018 – ADDING MULTIMEDIA Renesas Electronics Ships New RV2X6376A Series of 25 Gbps Directly Modulated Laser Diodes for 4.9G and 5G LTE Base Stations

Analysts await Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 29.31% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.58 per share. DIOD’s profit will be $37.96M for 12.28 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by Diodes Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold DIOD shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 40.26 million shares or 0.57% less from 40.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 11,261 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 28,144 shares. Zpr Management, a Florida-based fund reported 19,280 shares. 71,209 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp. Gsa Capital Prns Limited Liability Partnership reported 16,251 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Shell Asset Management holds 0.02% or 21,052 shares in its portfolio. Legal General Group Incorporated Public Limited reported 106,399 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp stated it has 10,498 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prudential Fincl reported 394,634 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Hbk Invs Limited Partnership accumulated 55,600 shares. 1,766 are owned by Pnc Financial Service Gp. Bessemer Grp Inc Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD). Arrowstreet Cap Lp accumulated 390,984 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership stated it has 53,472 shares. Pettee Invsts holds 25,944 shares.

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21B and $996.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 73,586 shares to 96,786 shares, valued at $4.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $5.74 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 LU KEH SHEW sold $2.93M worth of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) or 75,471 shares.

