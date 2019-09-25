As Diodes (DIOD) Market Value Rose, Zpr Investment Management Has Upped Its Position by $423,648; Mcdonalds (MCD) Market Value Rose While Arcadia Investment Management Trimmed by $1.26 Million Its Position

Zpr Investment Management increased its stake in Diodes Inc (DIOD) by 61.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management bought 11,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.03% . The institutional investor held 31,048 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.13M, up from 19,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Diodes Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $38.52. About 25,325 shares traded. Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) has risen 15.64% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.64% the S&P500. Some Historical DIOD News: 22/05/2018 – Microsemi’s New 30 kW Three-Phase Vienna PFC Reference Design Leveraging its Leading SiC Diodes and MOSFETs Offers High Ruggedness and Performance; 27/03/2018 – Global Lasers (Other Than Laser Diodes) Market Report 2018 – Analysis & Forecasts 2007-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – Diodes Sees 2Q Rev $292M-$308M; 02/04/2018 – Diodes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Linear LED Controllers from Diodes Incorporated Deliver Efficiency and Accuracy; 08/05/2018 – DIODES 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 40C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Diodes Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DIOD); 08/05/2018 – Diodes 1Q EPS 37c; 09/05/2018 – 10W Stereo Class-D Audio Power Amplifier with SSM and NCPL from Diodes Incorporated Targets Wireless Media Speakers; 23/05/2018 – Diodes Presenting at Conference Jun 7

Arcadia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 74.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold 6,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 2,068 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $429,000, down from 8,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $160.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $211.84. About 292,387 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 27/04/2018 – McDonald’s Fresh Beef, Value Meals on Menu — Earnings Preview; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: STARTED 2 FOR $4 BREAKFAST DEAL ON MONDAY IN U.S; 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s Puts Fresh Beef on the Menu; 30/05/2018 – MCD: CONTRIBUTING 55% OF CAPITAL FOR FRANCHISE STORE REMODELS; 01/05/2018 – Two-Time Major Champion Jacklin and Former McDonald’s General Counsel Yastrow Collaborate on Bad Lies, a Courtroom Thriller Abo; 06/03/2018 – CAFC: GRECIA v. MCDONALD’S CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1672 – 2018-03-06; 22/03/2018 – McDonald’s Reinforces its Commitment to the Community through 12th Annual Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour; 27/04/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – MCD: FRESH BEEF BURGERS RUNNING `A LITTLE AHEAD’ OF GOALS; 05/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.59, from 1.7 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 19 investors sold DIOD shares while 65 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 40.30 million shares or 0.12% more from 40.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 75 are owned by Parkside Bank &. Regions Financial reported 7,657 shares. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) for 68,037 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.13% or 946,789 shares. Everence reported 6,230 shares stake. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt holds 420,007 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 14,950 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 855 shares. Renaissance Tech Lc holds 0.01% or 199,151 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer reported 0% in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 0.03% or 14,900 shares. 7,531 are held by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability. Fincl Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD). Paloma Prtnrs Management Company holds 0.01% or 17,445 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca owns 11,091 shares.

Arcadia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $587.00 million and $366.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 11,819 shares to 87,130 shares, valued at $8.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 1,855 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SJNK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pictet North America Advsr stated it has 0.27% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Farmers And Merchants Invests holds 1% or 74,729 shares in its portfolio. Evanson Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 3,701 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. L And S Advsrs Incorporated invested in 38,605 shares or 1.06% of the stock. Payden And Rygel reported 155,800 shares. 19,489 are owned by Somerset Trust. Clarkston Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 6,643 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc accumulated 66.93 million shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Australia has 0.02% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Prudential Public Ltd Co holds 19,954 shares. 46,639 are held by Meeder Asset Management. Alabama-based Welch Group Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 3.29% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Chatham Gru reported 34,475 shares. Zeke Advsr Limited Company holds 0.29% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 15,038 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Company stated it has 900,052 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings.