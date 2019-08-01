As Dine Brands Global (DIN) Valuation Declined, Holder Edgepoint Investment Group Has Trimmed Position; Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Has Lowered Its Mondelez Intl Cl A (MDLZ) Holding by $862,400; Shares Rose

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A (MDLZ) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc sold 17,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 165,777 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.27 million, down from 183,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $53.49. About 8.83 million shares traded or 42.62% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 02/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2020 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7; 2020 2023 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2023; 2028 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2028; 01/05/2018 – Growing Appetite in Emerging Markets Fuels Mondelez’s Results; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP FOR APPROX. $500M; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 10/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Unveils New SOUR PATCH KIDS® Flavored Ice Pops; 11/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 14/05/2018 – Public-Private Partnerships Are Key To Addressing Childhood Obesity; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Nears Deal to Buy Tate’s Bake Shop

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) by 51.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 177,931 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.18% . The institutional investor held 170,585 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.57M, down from 348,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Dine Brands Global Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.07% or $4.38 during the last trading session, reaching $82.09. About 1.30M shares traded or 261.58% up from the average. Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has risen 14.71% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.71% the S&P500. Some Historical DIN News: 14/03/2018 – Dine Brands May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 11th Straight Gain; 02/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS REAFFIRMS YR VIEWS; 12/04/2018 – Comcast Business and Dine Brands Global, Inc. Partner to Drive Innovation in Casual Dining Restaurant Industry; 16/04/2018 – Applebee’s® Is Giving Guests More For Their Money With Bigger, Bolder Grill Combos; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands 1Q Profit Rises 9.5%; Backs 2018 Guidance; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global 1Q Adj EPS $1.11; 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global: Interim CFO Greggory H. Kalvin to Continue in Role as Senior VP, Controlle; 25/04/2018 – Applebee’s® to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Two Neighborhood Drinks – the DOLLARITA™ and the New 2 DOLLAR DOS; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global Backs Previous FY18 Guidance; 02/04/2018 – IHOP® Teams Up With King’s Hawaiian® To Create One-of-a-Kind French Toast

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold DIN shares while 54 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 17.88 million shares or 1.97% less from 18.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Financial Inc has 0.02% invested in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) for 110,117 shares. Captrust Financial Advsr invested in 849 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advisors has 0.01% invested in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) for 27,080 shares. Whittier holds 0% or 400 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd holds 0% or 32,157 shares in its portfolio. Legal And General Grp Public Limited owns 0% invested in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) for 45,316 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 197,156 shares in its portfolio. Eulav Asset Mngmt reported 15,700 shares stake. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Nordea Invest has 61,809 shares. Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). California Pub Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Rech Invsts reported 1.92M shares. Great Lakes Limited Liability Company reported 160,862 shares stake. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.03% or 27,049 shares.

More notable recent Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) news were published by: Thestreet.com which released: “Dine Brands Global Is Ready to Swallow Up Another Restaurant Chain – TheStreet.com” on February 22, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “All You Can Eat Riblets, Chicken Tenders & Shrimp Is Back at Applebee’s by Popular Demand – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Aerojet Rocketdyne, Apple, Baidu, Biogen, Chesapeake Energy, Chipotle, McDonaldâ€™s, Nike, Procter & Gamble, Walgreens and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Applebeeâ€™s® Teams Up with Alexâ€™s Lemonade Stand Foundation to Raise Funds for Pediatric Cancer Research – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Big Pharma, Green Trucks And Jobs Report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 02, 2019.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 576,259 shares to 16.19 million shares, valued at $782.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 183,359 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.41 million shares, and has risen its stake in Echostar Corp. Class A (NASDAQ:SATS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bartlett And Com Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.04% or 20,023 shares. Cordasco Financial Network holds 0% or 69 shares in its portfolio. Walter And Keenan Consulting Mi Adv invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Glenview Bankshares Dept owns 4,066 shares. Pacific Global Invest Mgmt holds 0.31% or 27,771 shares in its portfolio. Barrett Asset Lc reported 0.01% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct stated it has 1.02% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). United Services Automobile Association holds 0.18% or 1.38M shares. Lee Danner Bass Inc invested in 1.81% or 328,648 shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Ny has 0.06% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Glenmede Tru Na holds 73,921 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 644,117 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Westpac Banking Corporation has 238,261 shares. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca invested in 0.25% or 5,853 shares. First Mercantile Tru Communications reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc Short Trm Bond (BSV) by 11,631 shares to 41,386 shares, valued at $3.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicenow Inc Com (NYSE:NOW) by 5,376 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,398 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc Core Msci Emkt (IEMG).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.40 million activity. Pleuhs Gerhard W. sold $1.40M worth of stock.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, 2019 View Up – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MondelÄ“z Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mondelez International +4% after organic sales impress – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Apple (AAPL) Beats on Surprise China Numbers; Plus EA, MDLZ – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.