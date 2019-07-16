As Dine Brands Global (DIN) Stock Value Rose, Martingale Asset Management LP Has Cut Its Holding by $2.22 Million; First Mercantile Trust Co Has Decreased Its Position in Tyson Foods Cl A (TSN) by $417,450 as Stock Price Rose

First Mercantile Trust Co decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc Cl A (TSN) by 72.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co sold 6,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,310 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160,000, down from 8,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $79.1. About 2.89M shares traded or 1.01% up from the average. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 21.62% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 28/03/2018 – Express UK: Anthony Joshua: Coach claims Tyson Fury is HARDER fight than Deontay Wilder; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – EXPECT FISCAL 2018 BENEFIT OF ABOUT $0.85 ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS FROM ENACTED TAX RATES; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – EXPECT FISCAL 2018 SALES TO GROW ABOUT 6% TO BETWEEN $40 BLN-$41 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Beef Segment Adjusted Operating Margin Topping 6%; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC TSN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $6.55 TO $6.70 INCLUDING ITEMS; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS – FOR 2018, CO SEES CHICKEN SEGMENT SALES VOLUME TO GROW ABOUT 3%-4%, ADJ OPERATING MARGINS TO BE SIMILAR TO 2017 AT AROUND 10%; 09/05/2018 – Cargill, Tyson Are Said to Be Interested in Keystone Foods; 09/04/2018 – Tyson Foods relaunches Sara Lee divest, sources say [16:29 BST09 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 05/04/2018 – Tyson Foods, UFCW Expand Workplace Safety Efforts

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Dine Brands Global (DIN) by 44.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP sold 24,404 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,802 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81M, down from 55,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Dine Brands Global for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.43% or $4.4 during the last trading session, reaching $94.91. About 327,647 shares traded. Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has risen 26.56% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.13% the S&P500. Some Historical DIN News: 12/03/2018 – IHOP® Restaurants Kicks Off Breakfast-For-A-Year Sweepstakes As Part Of 60th Anniversary Celebration; 02/04/2018 – Applebee’s® DOLLARITA™ is Back for the Month of April; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global 1Q EPS 92c; 02/04/2018 – IHOP® Teams Up With King’s Hawaiian® To Create One-of-a-Kind French Toast; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global Backs Previous FY18 Guidance; 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Appoints Thomas Song As Chief Financial Officer; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global IHOP’s Domestic System-Wide Comparable Same-Restaurant Sales Rose 1.0%; 02/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS REAFFIRMS YR VIEWS; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global 1Q Adj EPS $1.11; 27/03/2018 – Applebee’s® Appoints Steve Levigne to Vice President of Insights and Analytics

More notable recent Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Dine Brands Global, Inc. Completes Refinancing of its Existing Long-Term Debt Through a Securitization – Business Wire” on June 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Dine Brands Global, Inc. to Host Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2018 Earnings Conference Call on February 21, 2019 – Business Wire” published on February 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Applebeeâ€™s® Teams Up with Alexâ€™s Lemonade Stand Foundation to Raise Funds for Pediatric Cancer Research – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Crash Protection For Dine Brands Global – Seeking Alpha” published on February 22, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Dominoâ€™s Pizza Stock Looks Too Cheap – Investorplace.com” with publication date: March 21, 2019.

Analysts await Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.88 EPS, up 82.52% or $0.85 from last year’s $1.03 per share. DIN’s profit will be $32.96 million for 12.62 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.90 actual EPS reported by Dine Brands Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.05% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 29 investors sold DIN shares while 54 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 17.88 million shares or 1.97% less from 18.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Communications Mn, a California-based fund reported 1.14M shares. Voya Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Piedmont Investment reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Texas-based Utd Service Automobile Association has invested 0% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Prudential Fin holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) for 110,117 shares. Tygh Cap Mgmt has invested 0.89% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Eulav Asset Mgmt accumulated 15,700 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 170,822 shares in its portfolio. 201 were accumulated by Advsrs Asset Mgmt. Avenir Corporation holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) for 27,175 shares. Hsbc Holdings Plc, United Kingdom-based fund reported 2,305 shares. Georgia-based Advisory Service Network Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 8,777 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 6,859 shares. Nordea Inv Mgmt holds 61,809 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91B and $9.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 14,100 shares to 102,004 shares, valued at $7.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 19,024 shares in the quarter, for a total of 538,436 shares, and has risen its stake in Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polaris Capital Llc invested 1.87% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Decatur Cap holds 123,979 shares or 1.66% of its portfolio. The Tennessee-based Delta Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company Tn has invested 0% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Wells Fargo & Company Mn owns 2.19M shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Pggm holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 880,500 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.19% or 701,872 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 93 shares. Dnb Asset Management As reported 80,875 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Advisor Prtnrs Limited Liability invested 0.09% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). High Pointe Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 1.45% or 15,290 shares in its portfolio. Victory Mngmt Incorporated owns 0.02% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 115,500 shares. Gulf Bancorporation (Uk) Limited reported 5,591 shares. Sigma Planning Corp holds 0.01% or 3,048 shares in its portfolio. Mufg Americas Hldg Corp has invested 0% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 0% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) or 200 shares.

More notable recent Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Tyson Foods (TSN) call put ratio 2.5 calls to 1 put with focus on June weekly 84 calls as shares pull back 2.4% – StreetInsider.com” on June 25, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Tyson (TSN) Analyst Day Offers Positive Long Term Outlook – BMO Capital – StreetInsider.com” published on June 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Tyson Foods: We’re Activating the Ingredients for More Growth – GlobeNewswire” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Tyson Foods Reports Strong Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Be Delighted With Tyson Foods, Inc.’s (NYSE:TSN) ROE Of 15%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

First Mercantile Trust Co, which manages about $426.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 4,275 shares to 4,495 shares, valued at $576,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,866 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,073 shares, and has risen its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK).