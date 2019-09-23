As Dine Brands Global (DIN) Stock Price Declined, Skyline Asset Management LP Has Increased by $4.64 Million Its Holding; Geller Family Office Services Has Cut Its Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $3.11 Million as Share Price Declined

Geller Family Office Services Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 90.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geller Family Office Services Llc sold 22,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 2,390 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $333,000, down from 24,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geller Family Office Services Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $131.77. About 3.73M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Post Pretax Restructuring Charges of $1.9B-$2.3B; 16/03/2018 – J&J – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN,; 22/03/2018 – NJ Biz: EXCLUSIVE: J&J in talks to build incubator in new innovation hub; 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 3in); 16/03/2018 – RPT-J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 06/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES INCREASED 7.6%; 01/05/2018 – J&J SAYS UV-BLOCKER NORBLOC+ BEHAVES AS ANTIOXIDANT; 29/05/2018 – #3 Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials

Skyline Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) by 34.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skyline Asset Management Lp bought 48,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.18% . The institutional investor held 191,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.24M, up from 142,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skyline Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Dine Brands Global Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $72.13. About 148,028 shares traded. Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has risen 14.71% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.71% the S&P500. Some Historical DIN News: 07/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS GLOBAL – GREGGORY KALVIN, CO’S INTERIM CFO, WILL CONTINUE IN HIS ROLE AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CORPORATE CONTROLLER ONCE SONG JOINS CO; 27/03/2018 – Applebee’s® Appoints Steve Levigne to Vice President of Insights and Analytics; 02/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS REAFFIRMS YR VIEWS; 07/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, NAMES THOMAS SONG AS CFO; 07/03/2018 IHOP® Restaurants Unveils Limited Edition PancakeWear For Spring 2018; 14/03/2018 – Dine Brands May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 11th Straight Gain; 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Recognized by CIO as one of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global: Interim CFO Greggory H. Kalvin to Continue in Role as Senior VP, Controlle; 02/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS 1Q REV. $188.2M, EST. $155.3M; 12/03/2018 – IHOP® Restaurants Kicks Off Breakfast-For-A-Year Sweepstakes As Part Of 60th Anniversary Celebration

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.47 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Skyline Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.24B and $549.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Knoll Inc. (NYSE:KNL) by 44,800 shares to 516,700 shares, valued at $11.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) by 33,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 416,526 shares, and cut its stake in Ncr Corporation (NYSE:NCR).