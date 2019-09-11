As Dine Brands Global (DIN) Shares Declined, Holder Edgepoint Investment Group Has Decreased Position by $16.19 Million; As International Business Machs (IBM) Share Price Rose, Dowling & Yahnke Has Boosted Holding

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 8.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc bought 2,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 26,918 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, up from 24,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $143.6. About 3.61 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 16/04/2018 – Artificial Intelligence to Thrive in Logistics According to DHL and IBM; 17/04/2018 – IBM – COMPANY EXPECTS FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF AT LEAST $11.58; 14/03/2018 – IBM Study: Responding to Cybersecurity Incidents Still a Major Challenge for Businesses; 14/05/2018 – Apttus’ Intelligent Middle Office Platform on IBM Cloud Will Help Customers Generate Greater Revenue, Maximize Business; 16/04/2018 – Realfiction: IBM installs Realfictions mixed reality display DeepFrame at its new innovation centre in Abu Dhabi; 22/05/2018 – College students apply for more entry-level jobs at IBM, JP Morgan, Amazon and Tesla than at any other companies; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q GAAP and Operating Tax Rates Include $800 Million Discrete Tax Benefit; 08/03/2018 – IBM Targets Long-Term Revenue Growth in Low-Single-Digits; 24/04/2018 – IBM IBM.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 5 PCT; 18/04/2018 – Slowing Cloud Growth Casts Shadow Over IBM’s Turnaround (Video)

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) by 51.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 177,931 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.18% . The institutional investor held 170,585 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.57 million, down from 348,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Dine Brands Global Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $75. About 303,512 shares traded. Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has risen 14.71% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.71% the S&P500. Some Historical DIN News: 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Appoints Thomas Song As Chief Financial Officer; 25/04/2018 – DINE BRANDS GLOBAL INC DIN.N : MAXIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $87; 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Recognized by CIO as one of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 27/03/2018 – Applebee’s® Appoints Steve Levigne to Vice President of Insights and Analytics; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global 1Q Rev $188.2M; 07/03/2018 IHOP® Restaurants Unveils Limited Edition PancakeWear For Spring 2018; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands 1Q Profit Rises 9.5%; Backs 2018 Guidance; 07/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS GLOBAL – GREGGORY KALVIN, CO’S INTERIM CFO, WILL CONTINUE IN HIS ROLE AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CORPORATE CONTROLLER ONCE SONG JOINS CO; 02/04/2018 – IHOP® Teams Up With King’s Hawaiian® To Create One-of-a-Kind French Toast; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global 1Q EPS 92c

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “9 Stocks That Every 20-Year-Old Should Buy – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 1.1% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “IBM Expands Cloud Pak for Data with New DataOps Enhancements to Help Clients Get their Data Ready for AI – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Apple vs. IBM – The Motley Fool” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Cisco Systems vs. IBM – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,765 shares to 49,990 shares, valued at $11.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Docusign Inc by 14,945 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,055 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Del Taco (TACO) Said to Mull Sale – Source – StreetInsider.com” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Dine Brands Hopes This Dip Is Temporary – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Dine Brands Global, Inc. Completes Refinancing of its Existing Long-Term Debt Through a Securitization – Business Wire” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Dine Brands Global, Inc. (DIN) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN), A Stock That Climbed 15% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Analysts await Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.52 EPS, down 0.65% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.53 per share. DIN’s profit will be $25.48M for 12.34 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.71 actual EPS reported by Dine Brands Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

