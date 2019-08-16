As Dine Brands Global (DIN) Share Value Declined, Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Increased Its Holding; Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Shareholder Cabot Wealth Management Has Increased Position by $401,360

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN) by 1120.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd bought 195,166 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.18% . The hedge fund held 212,589 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.41M, up from 17,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Dine Brands Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $75.63. About 271,520 shares traded. Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has risen 14.71% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.71% the S&P500. Some Historical DIN News: 14/03/2018 – Dine Brands May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 11th Straight Gain; 02/04/2018 – IHOP® Teams Up With King’s Hawaiian® To Create One-of-a-Kind French Toast; 07/05/2018 – Thomas Song Joins Dine Brands Global From Choice Hotel; 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Recognized by CIO as one of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 02/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. $1.10; 25/04/2018 – Applebee’s® to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Two Neighborhood Drinks – the DOLLARITA™ and the New 2 DOLLAR DOS; 12/03/2018 – IHOP® Restaurants Kicks Off Breakfast-For-A-Year Sweepstakes As Part Of 60th Anniversary Celebration; 07/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS GLOBAL – GREGGORY KALVIN, CO’S INTERIM CFO, WILL CONTINUE IN HIS ROLE AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CORPORATE CONTROLLER ONCE SONG JOINS CO; 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global: Interim CFO Greggory H. Kalvin to Continue in Role as Senior VP, Controlle; 14/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend

Cabot Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc bought 10,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 144,615 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92M, up from 134,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $40.86. About 7.23M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES T$64.64 BLN (JAN T$79.74 BLN, 2017 DEC T$89.90 BLN); 28/03/2018 – TAIPEI — U.S. senior trade official met with Chairman Morris Chang of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest contract chipmaker, and other industry executives this week in Taiwan to foster greater collaboration, according to a source familiar with the matter and a local media report; 26/03/2018 – TOKYO — Renesas Electronics will outsource all of its automotive microcontroller production to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. as it seeks to cut costly outlays on chipmaking machinery and concentrate on the development of software and semiconductors; 09/03/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Feb Rev NT$64.64B; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES +20.8 PCT ON YEAR; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing on March 27 for “Source/drain regions for high electron; 07/03/2018 Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC; 19/04/2018 – TSMC cuts 2018 sales target on weak iPhone demand; 01/05/2018 – Arm Physical IP to Accelerate Mainstream Mobile and IoT SoC Designs on TSMC 22nm ULP/ULL Platform; 08/05/2018 – Patently Apple: While Apple’s Top iPhones in 2018 will use 7nm Processors, TSMC is set to deliver 7nm+ with EUV technology for

Cabot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $552.75M and $454.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Limited by 3,546 shares to 32,562 shares, valued at $4.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 11,242 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,473 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $947.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) by 844,389 shares to 330,025 shares, valued at $2.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 32,407 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,490 shares, and cut its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc.