As Dine Brands Global (DIN) Share Price Declined, Holder Great Lakes Advisors Cut Its Stake; Terreno Rlty (TRNO) Share Value Rose While Deutsche Bank Ag Has Cut Stake by $3.73 Million

Deutsche Bank Ag decreased its stake in Terreno Rlty Corp (TRNO) by 24.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag sold 76,204 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 233,671 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.46M, down from 309,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Terreno Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $51.1. About 141,613 shares traded. Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) has risen 33.68% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNO News: 11/04/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Announces Quarterly Operating, Investment and Capital Markets Activity; 08/03/2018 – TERRENO REALTY BUYS BUILDING IN SEATTLE, WA FOR $42.0M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Terreno Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRNO); 08/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Acquires Property in Newark, NJ for $6.3M and Makes Senior Secured Loan of $55M

Great Lakes Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN) by 43.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc sold 70,206 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.18% . The institutional investor held 90,656 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.66 million, down from 160,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dine Brands Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $74.41. About 127,392 shares traded. Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has risen 14.71% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.71% the S&P500. Some Historical DIN News: 02/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. $1.10; 07/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS GLOBAL – GREGGORY KALVIN, CO’S INTERIM CFO, WILL CONTINUE IN HIS ROLE AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CORPORATE CONTROLLER ONCE SONG JOINS CO; 25/04/2018 – Applebee’s® to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Two Neighborhood Drinks – the DOLLARITA™ and the New 2 DOLLAR DOS; 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Appoints Thomas Song As Chief Financial Officer; 12/03/2018 – Enhanced Applebee’s® To Go Experience Has Arrived to Save Mealtime; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global 1Q EPS 92c; 02/04/2018 – IHOP® Teams Up With King’s Hawaiian® To Create One-of-a-Kind French Toast

Analysts await Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.52 EPS, down 0.65% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.53 per share. DIN’s profit will be $26.11M for 12.24 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.71 actual EPS reported by Dine Brands Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “IHOP® Introduces Spooky and Kooky Limited-Time Menu Inspired by MGMâ€™s New Animated Film The Addams Family – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Restaurant spending trends higher – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Restaurantnews.com published: “Applebee’s Celebrates National Cheeseburger Day with a Juicy Deal – RestaurantNews.com” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dine Brands Is Slowly Recovering, But There’s Still Room For Improvement – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Dine Brands Partners With Grubhub To Offer Delivery Across Thousands Of Applebee’s & IHOP Locations – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $4.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (NYSE:WCC) by 23,135 shares to 94,525 shares, valued at $4.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Emerg Mkt (IEMG) by 10,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 229,199 shares, and has risen its stake in Chemed Corp (NYSE:CHE).

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $170.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fonar Corp (NASDAQ:FONR) by 15,827 shares to 43,957 shares, valued at $945,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 830,015 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.81 million shares, and has risen its stake in Novagold Res Inc (NYSEMKT:NG).

