As Dine Brands Global (DIN) Market Value Declined, Skyline Asset Management LP Increased Its Holding by $4.64 Million; Nokota Management LP Decreased Its Holding in Masco (MAS) by $1.74 Million as Share Price Rose

Skyline Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) by 34.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skyline Asset Management Lp bought 48,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.18% . The institutional investor held 191,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.24 million, up from 142,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skyline Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Dine Brands Global Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.06% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $70.75. About 190,105 shares traded. Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has risen 14.71% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.71% the S&P500. Some Historical DIN News: 12/03/2018 – IHOP® Restaurants Kicks Off Breakfast-For-A-Year Sweepstakes As Part Of 60th Anniversary Celebration; 02/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. $1.10; 14/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Applebee’s® to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Two Neighborhood Drinks – the DOLLARITA™ and the New 2 DOLLAR DOS; 02/04/2018 – Applebee’s® DOLLARITA™ is Back for the Month of April; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global 1Q Adj EPS $1.11; 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Appoints Thomas Song As Chief Financial Officer; 02/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS 1Q REV. $188.2M, EST. $155.3M; 07/05/2018 – Thomas Song Joins Dine Brands Global From Choice Hotel; 25/04/2018 – DINE BRANDS GLOBAL INC DIN.N : MAXIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $87

Nokota Management Lp decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 8.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp sold 52,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The hedge fund held 545,339 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.20M, down from 597,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.11B market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $42.4. About 1.22 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 09/03/2018 – Masco Buys Kichler Lighting for About $550; 09/03/2018 – Masco Announced Kichler Purchase in Januar; 23/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/03/2018 Masco Corporation Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Masco’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.48 TO $2.63; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference — June 6, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q EPS 47c; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – Masco Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14

Skyline Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.24B and $549.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Reinsurance Group Of America (NYSE:RGA) by 16,100 shares to 71,747 shares, valued at $11.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Midwest Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 45,334 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 524,608 shares, and cut its stake in Now Inc. (NYSE:DNOW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold DIN shares while 58 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 18.29 million shares or 2.28% more from 17.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tarbox Family Office Inc stated it has 18 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 269 were reported by Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. Everence invested in 0.05% or 3,140 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co holds 40,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Us National Bank De holds 1,202 shares. Alberta Inv owns 0.01% invested in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) for 15,200 shares. Morgan Stanley has 114,801 shares. Daiwa Secs, Japan-based fund reported 8,700 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Gru Llc accumulated 527,643 shares. Coatue Management Ltd Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) for 8,074 shares. Nebraska-based Ameritas Inv Prtn has invested 0.01% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Sfe Counsel stated it has 0.17% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Moreover, Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has 0.01% invested in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) for 309,040 shares. 750 were reported by Optimum Investment Advsrs. Comml Bank Of America De reported 127,382 shares.

Nokota Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $2.94B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 296,103 shares to 3.02 million shares, valued at $54.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 75,688 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.71 million shares, and has risen its stake in Delphi Technologies Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold MAS shares while 176 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 247.71 million shares or 2.49% less from 254.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei Invests Co reported 77,291 shares stake. Tudor Investment Et Al invested in 0.05% or 42,625 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts has 0.02% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 95,244 shares. Utah Retirement Sys accumulated 55,302 shares. South Street Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.08% or 6,500 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Company stated it has 452 shares. Fdx Advsrs, California-based fund reported 8,626 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Johnson Fincl Gp holds 706 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 617,615 shares. Srb Corporation holds 0.05% or 13,041 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Da Davidson And Company has 0.01% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Comerica Financial Bank reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) accumulated 0% or 162 shares. City reported 438 shares.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 9.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $202.72M for 14.93 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.32% negative EPS growth.