As Dine Brands Global (DIN) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Edgepoint Investment Group Has Trimmed by $16.19 Million Its Holding; As Mitek Systems (MITK) Stock Declined, Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Trimmed by $10.71 Million Its Stake

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased its stake in Mitek Systems Inc (MITK) by 69.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold 892,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.82% . The institutional investor held 400,169 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90 million, down from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Mitek Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $400.81M market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $10.14. About 272,195 shares traded. Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has risen 18.82% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MITK News: 23/05/2018 – Mitek Brings A2iA’s Artificial Intelligence (Al) To Mobile Deposit®; 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Adj EPS 6c; 08/03/2018 – Mitek’s Mobile Deposit® Processes More Than Two Billion Checks, $1.5 Trillion in Cumulative Check Value; 03/05/2018 – Mitek delivers digital KYC for cryptocurrency broker BTCDirect; 23/03/2018 – The Updated MiTek® USP Catalog App is Available on Apple, Android, and Windows Mobile Devices; 24/04/2018 – Mitek Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Loss/Shr 3c; 21/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CBL & Associates Properties, Covenant Transportation Group, Mitek, Comtech Telecomm; 09/03/2018 – Mitek Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Mitek’s Identity Solution Selected by Consumer Financier to Increase Digital Loan Applications

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) by 51.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 177,931 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.18% . The institutional investor held 170,585 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.57 million, down from 348,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Dine Brands Global Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.05% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $70.55. About 466,163 shares traded or 30.18% up from the average. Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has risen 14.71% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.71% the S&P500. Some Historical DIN News: 25/04/2018 – DINE BRANDS GLOBAL INC DIN.N : MAXIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $87; 12/03/2018 – Enhanced Applebee’s® To Go Experience Has Arrived to Save Mealtime; 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Appoints Thomas Song As Chief Financial Officer; 07/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS GLOBAL – GREGGORY KALVIN, CO’S INTERIM CFO, WILL CONTINUE IN HIS ROLE AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CORPORATE CONTROLLER ONCE SONG JOINS CO; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global 1Q EPS 92c; 14/03/2018 – Dine Brands May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 11th Straight Gain; 02/04/2018 – IHOP® Teams Up With King’s Hawaiian® To Create One-of-a-Kind French Toast; 02/04/2018 – Applebee’s® DOLLARITA™ is Back for the Month of April; 25/04/2018 – Applebee’s® to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Two Neighborhood Drinks – the DOLLARITA™ and the New 2 DOLLAR DOS; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands 1Q Profit Rises 9.5%; Backs 2018 Guidance

More notable recent Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mitek responds to ASG’s offer boost – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Mitek Announces Schedule of Investor Conferences for June – GlobeNewswire” published on May 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “BioSig-ID Partners with Mitek to Enable Digital Identity Proofing for Fast and Secure Gesture Biometric Enrollment – GlobeNewswire” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mitek Reports 36% Revenue Growth in Record Quarter – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Mitek Expands Auto-Capture User Experience Across All Digital Channels with the Addition of Desktop – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 09, 2019.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82B and $687.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Methode Electronics Inc (NYSE:MEI) by 166,801 shares to 276,942 shares, valued at $7.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fs Kkr Capital Corp (NYSE:FSIC) by 129,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,360 shares, and has risen its stake in Prgx Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX).

Analysts await Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.13 EPS, up 62.50% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.08 per share. MITK’s profit will be $5.14 million for 19.50 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Mitek Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 116.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold MITK shares while 28 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 18.42 million shares or 15.16% more from 15.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 262,680 are held by Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt. Meeder Asset owns 3,862 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Lc has 69,825 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Comml Bank Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 11,680 shares. Jane Street Grp Lc, New York-based fund reported 11,809 shares. Rice Hall James &, a California-based fund reported 195,541 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs owns 2,294 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Renaissance Limited Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Thb Asset holds 0.71% or 400,169 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Us Commercial Bank De has 0% invested in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Paw Cap invested in 4.36% or 360,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 29 investors sold DIN shares while 54 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 17.88 million shares or 1.97% less from 18.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 5,106 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Whittier Trust Com, California-based fund reported 400 shares. Rech Glob Investors accumulated 1.92 million shares. Everence Capital Mgmt accumulated 3,140 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Millennium Mgmt Limited Com reported 99,193 shares. 27,035 were accumulated by State Common Retirement Fund. The New York-based Retail Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0.01% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0% or 15,576 shares in its portfolio. Stifel has 0% invested in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). 100,155 are held by Raymond James & Assoc. Us Bankshares De accumulated 1,202 shares. One Trading LP accumulated 1,808 shares. The New Jersey-based Prudential has invested 0.02% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Tudor Et Al has 14,167 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) for 71 shares.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 144 shares to 2,099 shares, valued at $632.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 1.63M shares in the quarter, for a total of 17.74M shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

More notable recent Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Q2 Earnings Preview For DineEquity – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Restaurant spending trends higher – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will IHOP’s New Burger Promo Be as Successful as IHOb? – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Crash Protection For Dine Brands Global – Seeking Alpha” published on February 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Behind the Number Driving Dine Brand Global’s Current Success – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 28, 2018.