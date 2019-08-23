As Dine Brands Global (DIN) Market Valuation Declined, Tudor Investment Et Al Has Lowered by $441,350 Its Position; Newmont Mining (NEM) Valuation Rose While Cheviot Value Management Cut Its Stake

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN) by 25.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al sold 4,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.18% . The hedge fund held 14,167 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, down from 19,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Dine Brands Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $75.96. About 384,524 shares traded or 8.33% up from the average. Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has risen 14.71% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.71% the S&P500. Some Historical DIN News: 12/03/2018 – IHOP® Restaurants Kicks Off Breakfast-For-A-Year Sweepstakes As Part Of 60th Anniversary Celebration; 07/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS GLOBAL – GREGGORY KALVIN, CO’S INTERIM CFO, WILL CONTINUE IN HIS ROLE AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CORPORATE CONTROLLER ONCE SONG JOINS CO; 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global: Interim CFO Greggory H. Kalvin to Continue in Role as Senior VP, Controlle; 07/05/2018 – Thomas Song Joins Dine Brands Global From Choice Hotel; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global 1Q Adj EPS $1.11; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands 1Q Profit Rises 9.5%; Backs 2018 Guidance; 02/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS REAFFIRMS YR VIEWS; 02/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS 1Q REV. $188.2M, EST. $155.3M; 16/04/2018 – Applebee’s® Is Giving Guests More For Their Money With Bigger, Bolder Grill Combos; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global 1Q Rev $188.2M

Cheviot Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheviot Value Management Llc sold 19,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 155,092 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55 million, down from 174,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheviot Value Management Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.22B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $39.3. About 9.43M shares traded or 5.90% up from the average. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO & AKYEM MINES RESTARTED AFTER ACCIDENT; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Releases Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Alcoa Decline in Miners Malaise as Dollar Sinks Metals; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Forms New Strategic Partnership with Maverix Metals Through Royalty Sale; 20/04/2018 – DJ Newmont Mining Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEM); 08/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar firms, but trade war fears persist; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Mining: Six Construction Contractors Dead in From April 7 Accident; 09/04/2018 – Lydian Terminates Newmont Royalty Agreement and Elects Fixed Payment Option; 30/04/2018 – GOLDSTRIKE, NEWMONT FINALIZE YUKON PLANNED DRILL PROGRAM; 23/03/2018 – Newmont Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89B and $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interpublic Group Companies Incorporated (NYSE:IPG) by 26,482 shares to 75,849 shares, valued at $1.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ) by 55,669 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,519 shares, and has risen its stake in El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 29 investors sold DIN shares while 54 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 17.88 million shares or 1.97% less from 18.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura stated it has 5,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pdt Prns Limited Liability Co accumulated 31,272 shares. Us Bancshares De holds 0% or 1,202 shares in its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 27,035 shares. Raymond James And accumulated 100,155 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 46 are held by Dubuque Commercial Bank Tru. Zacks Mgmt holds 18,339 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 71 shares. Parkside Comml Bank And has 0% invested in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon stated it has 0.01% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Invesco holds 0% or 89,151 shares. Whittier Trust has 400 shares. Moreover, Pub Sector Pension Invest Board has 0.01% invested in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) for 16,247 shares. Mufg Americas holds 0% or 458 shares in its portfolio.

