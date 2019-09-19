As Dime Cmnty Bancshares (DCOM) Stock Rose, Prospector Partners Has Increased by $396,000 Its Holding; Holder American Asset Management Increased General Dynamics (GD) Holding

American Asset Management Inc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 208.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Asset Management Inc bought 2,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 3,654 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $664,000, up from 1,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Asset Management Inc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $190.3. About 1.19M shares traded or 11.61% up from the average. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 18/03/2018 – ganadineroamerica: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA: sources (Reuters) – U.S. defense contractor; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts Offer for CSRA; 12/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS: JET AVIATION TO BUY HAWKER PACIFIC FOR $250M; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics ups offer in battle for CSRA; 24/04/2018 – General Dynamics: Gulfstream Service Center to Open in 2Q 2019, Create About 200 Jobs; 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream Interiors And Seats Earn Design Awards; 28/03/2018 – U.S. defense contractor CACI International withdrew its offer to buy peer CSRA on Wednesday, losing a month-long bidding war to General Dynamics; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – ON MARCH 16, CO ENTERED INTO A 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK AND LENDERS; 17/05/2018 – General Dynamics Access Event Set By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 18/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP GD.N – “BELIEVES STRONGLY THAT ITS PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CSRA OFFERS BOTH SUPERIOR AND CERTAIN VALUE FOR CSRA SHAREHOLDERS”

Prospector Partners Llc increased its stake in Dime Cmnty Bancshares (DCOM) by 10.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The institutional investor held 223,100 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.24 million, up from 201,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Dime Cmnty Bancshares for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $779.61 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $21.68. About 61,884 shares traded. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) has risen 15.98% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.98% the S&P500. Some Historical DCOM News: 22/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.’s Ratings at ‘BBB’/’F2’; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – DIME COMMUNITY 1Q ADJ EPS 36C; 26/04/2018 – DIME COMMUNITY 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 35C; 15/05/2018 – Basswood Capital Management Buys 2.2% of Dime Community; 05/04/2018 – Dime Community Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 26/04/2018 – DIME COMMUNITY 1Q EPS 39C; 26/04/2018 – DIME COMMUNITY 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 2.47%, EST. 2.45%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 10 investors sold DCOM shares while 38 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 25.91 million shares or 1.28% more from 25.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Fincl Services Grp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM). First Manhattan Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) for 2,605 shares. 223,100 are owned by Prospector Llc. Gsa Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership has 0.08% invested in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM). Hotchkis Wiley Cap Limited Liability Co owns 0.02% invested in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) for 299,075 shares. Aqr Limited Liability Corp holds 54,792 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM). Pinebridge Invests LP reported 0.02% stake. Metropolitan Life Insur reported 10,206 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al reported 13,215 shares. Northern Trust stated it has 1.32 million shares. Ls Investment Advsr Llc accumulated 972 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0% in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 12,403 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Company Na owns 143 shares.

More notable recent Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why You Should Hold on to New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Dime Community Completes $280 Million Securitization of Multifamily Loans – GlobeNewswire” on December 18, 2017. More interesting news about Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 03, 2017 – Nasdaq” published on November 02, 2017 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Dime Community Bank Receives Preferred Lender Status from SBA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43 billion and $729.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 72,500 shares to 605,800 shares, valued at $10.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercury Genl Corp New (NYSE:MCY) by 34,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 196,900 shares, and cut its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (NYSE:FII).

More notable recent General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “General Dynamics Wins a $1 Billion Contract for Two Floating Navy Bases – The Motley Fool” on August 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “General Dynamics wins $7.6B U.S. government cloud contract – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Perspecta protests GDITâ€™s $7.6B DEOS award – Washington Business Journal” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About General Dynamics Corporation (GD)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

American Asset Management Inc, which manages about $230.00M and $145.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 12,137 shares to 25,848 shares, valued at $866,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 57 investors sold GD shares while 259 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 225.28 million shares or 0.11% less from 225.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited stated it has 7,510 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 100 were accumulated by Security Trust. Exane Derivatives, a France-based fund reported 7,319 shares. 775 are held by San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca). Brinker Capital reported 11,129 shares stake. New York-based Commercial Bank Of Mellon has invested 0.09% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.01% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Manchester Capital Mgmt has invested 0.06% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Pinnacle Assoc Ltd owns 41,716 shares. 2,204 were reported by Shelton Capital Mngmt. 224 were reported by Orrstown Services. Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al holds 0.01% or 7,195 shares. Cibc World Markets reported 48,862 shares stake. Stonebridge Advsr Lc invested in 252 shares. Bridgewater Assocs Lp reported 0% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $28,549 activity.