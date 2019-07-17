As Dime Cmnty Bancshares (DCOM) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cut Its Stake; Verity Asset Management Lowered Its Pfizer (PFE) Holding by $1.11 Million; Shares Declined

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Dime Cmnty Bancshares (DCOM) by 1.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp sold 44,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.10 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.05 million, down from 3.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp who had been investing in Dime Cmnty Bancshares for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $667.04 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $18.5. About 23,772 shares traded. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) has declined 1.92% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DCOM News: 26/04/2018 – DIME COMMUNITY 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 35C; 15/05/2018 – Basswood Capital Management Buys 2.2% of Dime Community; 26/04/2018 – DIME COMMUNITY 1Q ADJ EPS 36C; 26/04/2018 – DIME COMMUNITY 1Q EPS 39C; 22/03/2018 – DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 26/04/2018 – DIME COMMUNITY 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 2.47%, EST. 2.45%; 22/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.’s Ratings at ‘BBB’/’F2’; Outlook Stable; 05/04/2018 – Dime Community Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Verity Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 61.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc sold 26,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, down from 42,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $42.93. About 5.73M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Sees FY Rev $53.5B-$55.5B; 21/03/2018 – PFIZER – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN; 09/05/2018 – PFE SAYS UNIT EXPERIENCED CONSTRAINTS AFFECTING EPIPEN SUPPLY; 21/05/2018 – KARO PHARMA GETS MILESTONE PAYMENT FROM PFIZER; 23/03/2018 – Qatar Tribune: GSK pulls out of $20 bn race for Pfizer’s assets; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER ENDS FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL; 10/05/2018 – In Europe, Mylan’s rivals try to plug EpiPen shortages; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE PFIZER PHARMACEUTICALS PRODUCTION, SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM, MEDA PHARMA; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer Reports Top-Line Results From a Study of CHANTIX(R)/CHAMPIX(R) (varenicline) in Adolescent Smokers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold DCOM shares while 41 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 25.58 million shares or 3.15% more from 24.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teton Advsr holds 0.07% or 35,800 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Cap Ltd accumulated 0% or 150,594 shares. Zacks Inv Mgmt owns 58,777 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Northern Corp stated it has 1.31 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 4.80M are owned by Blackrock Inc. 10,649 were accumulated by Citadel Ltd Liability Com. Prudential Fincl holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) for 407,800 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM). Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership reported 53,186 shares. Brandywine Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% or 218,049 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0% in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM). New York State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 0% invested in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) for 90,970 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM). Fmr Ltd Llc owns 3,529 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Brinker Inc holds 0.01% or 10,643 shares in its portfolio.

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, which manages about $251.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Ozk by 881,378 shares to 3.72 million shares, valued at $107.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cnooc Ltd (NYSE:CEO) by 7,344 shares in the quarter, for a total of 680,664 shares, and has risen its stake in Foster L B Co (NASDAQ:FSTR).

Analysts await Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.33 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.33 per share. DCOM’s profit will be $11.90 million for 14.02 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.13% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.81 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bennicas And Assocs holds 0.84% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 22,475 shares. Moreover, Texas Cap Bankshares Tx has 0.39% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Fayez Sarofim And reported 787,445 shares stake. 132,626 are owned by Patten Patten Inc Tn. Massachusetts-based Renaissance Grp Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.52% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 1.68M shares. Moreover, Cabot has 0.24% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). New Jersey-based Hamel Assocs has invested 0.46% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Mufg Americas holds 1.19% or 975,975 shares. Fcg Llc invested in 14,175 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.63% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moreover, Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Co has 0.79% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 11.35M shares. Howard Management holds 0.51% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 84,305 shares. Lee Danner Bass reported 163,384 shares. First City Cap Management Inc accumulated 62,492 shares or 1.91% of the stock.

Verity Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.92 million and $86.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Star Fd Vanguard Total Intl Stock Index Fd Etf Shs (VXUS) by 11,074 shares to 22,836 shares, valued at $1.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 12,595 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,018 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fds Ftse Emerging Mkts (VWO).