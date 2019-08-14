As Dillards (DDS) Market Value Rose, Vanguard Group Trimmed Stake by $1.47 Million; Tdam Usa Trimmed Its Cvs Health (CVS) Holding by $2.76 Million; Valuation Declined

Vanguard Group Inc decreased its stake in Dillards Inc (DDS) by 1.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc sold 20,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.03% . The institutional investor held 1.18 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.23M, down from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Dillards Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $59.87. About 593,668 shares traded or 19.93% up from the average. Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) has declined 11.23% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DDS News: 06/04/2018 – Long $RH. My three #MathTrades of 2017 were $DDS, $HTZ and $RH. All three involve Cap Structure Engineering which will send them much higher. After my reports, *ALL THREE* hit multi year highs (DESPITE DRACONIAN FUNDAMENTAL SHORT THESES ON ALL !!); 19/04/2018 – DJ Dillard’s Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DDS); 06/04/2018 – Long $RH. Spiking short interest sent $RH from $96 down to $76 in March. The most recent short interest stands at 43% of float (but like Dillard’s the short vs. float will immediately spike sharply higher overnight as soon as RH announces next leg of share repurchase); 16/04/2018 – Dillard’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – DILLARD’S – TOTAL MERCHANDISE SALES (EXCLUDES CDI) FOR 13-WEEK PERIOD ENDED MAY 5, WERE $1.409 BLN & $1.386 BLN FOR 13-WEEK PERIOD ENDED APRIL 29 2017; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Dillard’s May Benefit, Industry Sales Up This Quarter; 05/04/2018 DOUBLEDRAGON PROPERTIES CORP DD.PS – SIGNED 10- YEAR SUPERMARKET LEASE CONTRACTS FOR 4.97 BLN PESOS; 12/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Dillard’s, Inc. IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 05/04/2018 – DOUBLEDRAGON PROPERTIES CORP DD.PS – 100 CITYMALLS ONCE COMPLETED ARE EXPECTED TO GENERATE AT LEAST 20 BLN PESOS DURING FIRST 10 YEARS OF OPERATIONS; 17/05/2018 – Dillard’s 1Q Net $80.5M

Tdam Usa Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 55.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc sold 52,146 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 42,167 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, down from 94,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $59.85. About 8.24 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 23/04/2018 – Maryland DoE: MSDE DORS and CVS Health to Honor First Graduates of Retail Training Program; 02/05/2018 – CVS Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 18/04/2018 – Phoenix VA Health Care System, TriWest and CVS Health Mark First Anniversary of Program that Expands Veterans’ Access to Health; 04/04/2018 – CVS TO INITIATE TRIAL TO SHOW EFFICACY OF HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health to ‘BBB’ From ‘BBB+’; 03/05/2018 – CVS Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – CVS Keeps It Real and Unveils Biggest Beauty Campaign Ever; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Medical Equipment Adds Teleflex, Exits CVS; 09/03/2018 – Egan-Jones Recommends Aetna Shareholders Vote in Favor of Sale to CVS; 14/03/2018 – The BCBS Institute will test the pharmacy rides at select Walgreens locations in Chicago and select CVS locations in Pittsburgh

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 42,053 are held by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt has 2,846 shares. First Republic Investment Inc holds 0.35% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 1.26 million shares. International Grp holds 791,734 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Andra Ap has 0.12% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.28% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Sumitomo Life reported 0.21% stake. Stearns Service has 0.09% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Pinnacle Advisory holds 0.02% or 4,768 shares. Crestwood Grp Inc owns 244,676 shares or 0.95% of their US portfolio. Gould Asset Management Ltd Company Ca has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Birch Hill Limited Liability Company reported 1.82% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk reported 0.22% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Guardian Life Of America accumulated 3,740 shares. Cutter & Brokerage Inc has invested 0.13% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. 10,000 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II. $233,080 worth of stock was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 1. Shares for $198,769 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Friday, March 1.

Tdam Usa Inc, which manages about $16.26B and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 14,168 shares to 210,313 shares, valued at $8.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,786 shares, and has risen its stake in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB).

Since May 18, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $45,488 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.75, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold DDS shares while 51 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 15.23 million shares or 7.17% less from 16.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Investors Lc, New York-based fund reported 186 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 276,609 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company owns 10,010 shares. Trexquant Lp accumulated 52,125 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Ftb Advisors invested 0% of its portfolio in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Pnc Ser Gp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Principal Gru holds 0.01% in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) or 80,579 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Communications has 22,661 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP has 0% invested in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) for 44,867 shares. Ameriprise owns 64,404 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Invesco Ltd owns 129,951 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 13,268 shares. Wedge Capital Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc owns 5,574 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 801 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans invested in 0% or 4,786 shares.

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2549.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Gen Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 111,529 shares to 5.78M shares, valued at $137.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) by 50,893 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.36 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nutrien Ltd.