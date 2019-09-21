As Dillards (DDS) Market Valuation Rose, Flossbach Von Storch Ag Upped Position by $1.55 Million; Fort LP Cut Its Stake in Emcor Group (EME) as Valuation Rose

Fort Lp decreased its stake in Emcor Group Inc (EME) by 16.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp sold 6,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The hedge fund held 30,890 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.72 million, down from 36,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Emcor Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $85.71. About 411,254 shares traded or 16.87% up from the average. EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) has risen 10.95% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EME News: 26/04/2018 – EMCOR Backlog as of March 31 Was $3.95B; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR GROUP – MAINTAINS ITS FY18 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $7.6 BLN TO $7.7 BLN AND FY18 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GUIDANCE OF $4.10 TO $4.70; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR 1Q Net $55.7M; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR GROUP MAINTIANS YR REV, DILUTED EPS VIEW; 20/04/2018 – DJ EMCOR Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EME); 26/04/2018 – Emcor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – CEO Guzzi Gifts 425 Of EMCOR Group Inc; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 94C, EST. 86C; 04/04/2018 – EMCOR Group, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR 1Q EPS CONT OPS 94C

Flossbach Von Storch Ag increased its stake in Dillards (DDS) by 192.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.03% . The institutional investor held 38,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.37M, up from 13,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Dillards for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $60.08. About 506,143 shares traded. Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) has declined 11.23% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DDS News: 17/05/2018 – DILLARD’S INC – INVENTORY INCREASED 4% AT MAY 5, 2018 COMPARED TO APRIL 29, 2017; 12/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Dillard’s, Inc. IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – DILLARD’S – TOTAL MERCHANDISE SALES (EXCLUDES CDI) FOR 13-WEEK PERIOD ENDED MAY 5, WERE $1.409 BLN & $1.386 BLN FOR 13-WEEK PERIOD ENDED APRIL 29 2017; 25/05/2018 – Footwear News: Joe Brennan, VP Shoes at Dillard’s, Retires After 33 Years; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Dillard’s May Benefit, Industry Sales Up This Quarter; 16/04/2018 – Dillard’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – DILLARD’S INC DDS.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM; RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $89 FROM $60; 19/04/2018 – DJ Dillard’s Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DDS); 12/04/2018 – Fitch: Dillard’s ‘BBB-‘ Ratings Reflect Below-Industry-Avg Sales Productivity; 18/05/2018 – Dillard’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Dillard’s, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:DDS) Return On Capital Employed Looks Uninspiring – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Dillard’s, Weight Watchers Stocks Try to Break Out on Bull Notes – Schaeffers Research” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dillard’s -13.4% after sales miss in Q2 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Department store in Triad city may reopen under a different brand – Triad Business Journal” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag, which manages about $11.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) by 130,528 shares to 580,939 shares, valued at $29.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 56,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 238,980 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher (NYSE:DHR).

Since May 18, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $45,488 activity.

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60 million and $520.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 14,174 shares to 95,166 shares, valued at $2.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 3,628 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,180 shares, and has risen its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE:TDY).

