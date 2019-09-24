As Dillards (Call) (DDS) Share Value Rose, Citadel Advisors Lifted Its Stake; Optimum Investment Advisors Has Lifted Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN)

Citadel Advisors Llc increased its stake in Dillards Inc (Call) (DDS) by 112.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc bought 71,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.03% . The hedge fund held 134,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.38M, up from 63,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dillards Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $59.58. About 349,888 shares traded. Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) has declined 11.23% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DDS News: 12/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Dillard’s, Inc. IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 18/05/2018 – Dillard’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – DOUBLEDRAGON PROPERTIES CORP DD.PS – 100 CITYMALLS ONCE COMPLETED ARE EXPECTED TO GENERATE AT LEAST 20 BLN PESOS DURING FIRST 10 YEARS OF OPERATIONS; 21/05/2018 – DILLARD’S INC DDS.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM; RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $89 FROM $60; 19/04/2018 – DJ Dillard’s Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DDS); 12/04/2018 – Fitch: Dillard’s ‘BBB-‘ Ratings Reflect Below-Industry-Avg Sales Productivity; 05/04/2018 DOUBLEDRAGON PROPERTIES CORP DD.PS – SIGNED 10- YEAR SUPERMARKET LEASE CONTRACTS FOR 4.97 BLN PESOS; 17/05/2018 – Dillard’s 1Q Net $80.5M; 06/04/2018 – Long $RH. My three #MathTrades of 2017 were $DDS, $HTZ and $RH. All three involve Cap Structure Engineering which will send them much higher. After my reports, *ALL THREE* hit multi year highs (DESPITE DRACONIAN FUNDAMENTAL SHORT THESES ON ALL !!); 17/05/2018 – DILLARD’S INC – INVENTORY INCREASED 4% AT MAY 5, 2018 COMPARED TO APRIL 29, 2017

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 9.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors bought 207 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,416 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.58 million, up from 2,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $883.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $8.86 during the last trading session, reaching $1785.3. About 3.14M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/04/2018 – New York Post: Amazon’s home robot sounds like a Roomba with Alexa; 07/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon:; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AMAZON.COM IN TALKS WITH AIRLINE AZUL FOR SHIPPING OF GOODS IN BRAZIL; 18/04/2018 – Former rivals Amazon and Best Buy join forces to sell smart TVs; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- AMAZON.COM HELD MEETINGS WITH BRAZIL ELECTRONICS MANUFACTURERS TO STOCK AND SELL THEIR PRODUCTS DIRECTLY; 21/03/2018 – Tech giants including Google, Amazon and Facebook could soon face higher taxes in Europe; 16/05/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS NEW TUCSON FULFILLMENT CENTER; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: White House will huddle with top scientist for Amazon’s Alexa, VP for AI at Facebook, the CEO of Intel,; 09/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Pantry is shifting to a $5 monthly subscription; 06/03/2018 – Target’s Turnaround Plan Weighs on Profit as It Chases Amazon

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.59, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold DDS shares while 64 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 16.25 million shares or 6.66% more from 15.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since May 18, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $45,488 activity.

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $218.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (Put) (NYSE:DY) by 34,800 shares to 49,300 shares, valued at $2.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Global Plc (Put) (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 253,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 304,000 shares, and cut its stake in Calix Inc (Call) (NYSE:CALX).