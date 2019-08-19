As Digital Rlty Tr (DLR) Stock Price Declined, Holder Tcw Group Trimmed by $1.90 Million Its Holding; Archon Capital Management Lowered Its Zix (ZIXI) Position by $5.86 Million as Stock Value Rose

Tcw Group Inc decreased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (DLR) by 17.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc sold 16,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93 million, down from 91,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in Digital Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $124.47. About 136,793 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.54 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC – SIGNED TOTAL BOOKINGS DURING 1Q18 EXPECTED TO GENERATE $61 MLN OF ANNUALIZED GAAP RENTAL REVENUE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Digital Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLR); 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 04/04/2018 – SGIX Local Peering Now Available at Digital Realty Singapore Data Centres Jurong West and Loyang East; 27/03/2018 Digital Realty Achieves ‘Five Nines’ of Uptime for 11th Consecutive Year; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY RAISED 2018 CORE FFO/SHR OUTLOOK; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty SVP of Global Sales and Mktg Dan Papes to Depart; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Net $106.6M

Archon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zix Corp (ZIXI) by 63.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc sold 976,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.89% . The hedge fund held 557,991 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84 million, down from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zix Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $437.88M market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $7.88. About 97,914 shares traded. Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has risen 70.60% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIXI News: 10/04/2018 – Zix Strengthens MSP Program; 22/05/2018 – Zix Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Adj EPS 30c; 30/05/2018 – Zix to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 4c; 16/05/2018 – Zix Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zix Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZIXI); 02/05/2018 – Zix 1Q EPS 4c; 02/05/2018 – Zix 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 29/05/2018 – Zix Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28 million and $366.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biolase Inc by 816,737 shares to 1.23 million shares, valued at $2.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Tcw Group Inc, which manages about $10.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvent Electric Plc by 68,217 shares to 2.28 million shares, valued at $61.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 6,466 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,629 shares, and has risen its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

