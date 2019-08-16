As Digital Rlty Tr (DLR) Stock Declined, Holder Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Trimmed Holding; Intel (INTC) Shareholder Montag A & Associates Has Cut Its Holding

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa decreased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (DLR) by 20.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa sold 3,984 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 15,549 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, down from 19,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa who had been investing in Digital Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $120.56. About 944,298 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 17/05/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST – ANNOUNCED PENDING DEPARTURES OF CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER SCOTT PETERSON AND SENIOR VP OF GLOBAL SALES & MARKETING DAN PAPES; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $6.50 TO $6.60; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Announces Senior Leadership Transitions; 27/03/2018 Digital Realty Achieves ‘Five Nines’ of Uptime for 11th Consecutive Year; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q OPER REV. $744M, EST. $742.0M; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Net $106.6M; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY RAISED 2018 CORE FFO/SHR OUTLOOK; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Affrms Digital Realty Trust Ratings, Outlook Remains Pos; 17/04/2018 – Digital Realty Names Top U.S. Channel Partners for 2017 and Outlines Program Enhancements for 2018

Montag A & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 7.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc analyzed 11,408 shares as the company's stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 131,812 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.08M, down from 143,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $202.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $45.7. About 21.99 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 15/05/2018 – Intel did not provide financial details; 04/04/2018 – SHI International Wins PC Client Solution Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 06/03/2018 – Tom Hearden: $INTC for $ON rumor circulating; 09/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Intel considering range of acquisitions that could include a bid for Broadcom – Dow Jones; 19/03/2018 – Intel Board of Directors Elects New Director and Extends Andy Bryant's Term as Intel Chairman Until 2019; 04/04/2018 – ePlus Wins Healthcare Solution Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 04/05/2018 – ARIAS INTEL IN PACT WITH SEED-TO-SALE SOFTWARE PROVIDER; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Iran, Israel exchange fire in direct escalation; 10/03/2018 – Patently Apple: Intel Considers Bid for Qualcomm as Fears grow that Apple may have Sway over the Broadcom Bid; 11/05/2018 – Daily Beast: Not Just Michael Cohen: AT&T Hit Up Other Allies For Trump Intel

