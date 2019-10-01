As Digital Rlty Tr (DLR) Share Value Declined, First Financial Bank – Trust Division Has Upped by $305,370 Its Holding; As Cummins (CMI) Valuation Declined, Holder Kopp Investment Advisors Trimmed Stake by $328,149

First Financial Bank – Trust Division increased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (DLR) by 8.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division bought 2,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 34,047 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.01 million, up from 31,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Digital Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $129.81. About 949,735 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY RAISED 2018 CORE FFO/SHR OUTLOOK; 17/04/2018 – Digital Realty Names Top U.S. Channel Partners for 2017 and Outlines Program Enhancements for 2018; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty SVP of Global Sales and Mktg Dan Papes to Depart; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q OPER REV. $744M, EST. $742.0M; 27/03/2018 Digital Realty Achieves ‘Five Nines’ of Uptime for 11th Consecutive Year; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Announces Senior Leadership Transitions; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $6.50 TO $6.60; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC – SIGNED TOTAL BOOKINGS DURING 1Q18 EXPECTED TO GENERATE $61 MLN OF ANNUALIZED GAAP RENTAL REVENUE

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cummins Inc. (CMI) by 36.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc sold 1,919 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 3,283 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $563,000, down from 5,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $162.67. About 920,237 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES; 17/04/2018 – GE’s Jenbacher Is Said to Attract Interest From Cummins, CVC; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 01/05/2018 – Cummins To Address Performance of Aftertreatment Component in Some On-Highway Products Produced Between 2010-2015; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 664M RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda 16,2%-16.6% of Sales; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-De Villiers wicket was catalyst for turnaround – Cummins; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Announces Availability of X12™ With Autocar; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 10.9B RUPEES

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 earnings per share, down 5.19% or $0.21 from last year’s $4.05 per share. CMI’s profit will be $605.90M for 10.59 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.27 actual earnings per share reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.07% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold CMI shares while 271 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 125.27 million shares or 1.13% more from 123.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lifeplan Finance accumulated 25 shares. Moreover, Field And Main Comml Bank has 0.22% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 1,375 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt accumulated 8,054 shares. 84,023 were reported by Wedge Mgmt L LP Nc. Hgk Asset reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Norinchukin Natl Bank The invested 0.06% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Schwerin Boyle invested in 78,400 shares. M&R Cap Management Incorporated owns 500 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Levin Strategies Lp has invested 0.04% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Moreover, Crossvault Capital Mgmt Ltd Co has 0.15% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Navellier And Assoc Incorporated holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 13,500 shares. Virtu Finance Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1,364 shares. Eagleclaw Managment Lc holds 1,200 shares. Legal And General Group Public Ltd Com reported 1.16M shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 304,521 shares.

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $657.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (QUAL) by 17,251 shares to 181,483 shares, valued at $16.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 25,006 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 191,925 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard (VTV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 27 investors sold DLR shares while 159 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 206.28 million shares or 0.96% less from 208.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Taylor Frigon Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 8,718 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Guardian Life Insurance Of America accumulated 599 shares. Security National Bank Of So Dak holds 14,646 shares. Element Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 23,031 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell invested in 0.52% or 75,165 shares. Brown Advisory Inc accumulated 2,434 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock Incorporated has 0.1% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 19.67 million shares. Pggm Invs has invested 1.74% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv accumulated 3,768 shares. State Street stated it has 14.41 million shares. Capital Interest Sarl has 14,200 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt invested 0.13% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). The New York-based Spirit Of America Mngmt has invested 0.84% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Jnba Finance accumulated 0% or 70 shares. Capital Guardian owns 18,932 shares.