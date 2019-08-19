As Digital Rlty Tr (DLR) Market Value Declined, Profund Advisors Has Increased Holding; Kiltearn Partners Llp Has Lowered Its Stake in American Express Co (AXP) by $15.69 Million

Kiltearn Partners Llp decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 10.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kiltearn Partners Llp sold 143,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 1.18 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.52 million, down from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kiltearn Partners Llp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $124.84. About 1.92M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – CYBER ATTACK WAS NOT AN ATTACK ON, AND DID NOT COMPROMISE, AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL OR AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATFORMS; 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Starting to Pay Off; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Petrino Has Served as Global Head of Operational Risk and Oversight since May 2016; 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Paying Off (Correct); 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-2 Card Abs; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-1; Presale Issued; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 2.3 % for April; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO 1Q EPS $1.86; 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty,; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Consolidated Expenses $6.9B

Profund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (DLR) by 52.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc bought 4,872 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 14,168 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, up from 9,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Digital Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $124.5. About 382,443 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500.

Kiltearn Partners Llp, which manages about $3.16B and $3.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Affiliated Managers Group In (NYSE:AMG) by 135,400 shares to 972,030 shares, valued at $104.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) by 361,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp holds 2,592 shares. Cadence Bank Na holds 0.09% or 1,991 shares. The Illinois-based Ativo Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.93% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Central Natl Bank Tru Com has invested 0.05% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Philadelphia Com invested 0.15% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Navellier And Assocs invested in 0.05% or 2,932 shares. Maryland Cap invested in 0.04% or 2,680 shares. Salem Inv Counselors Incorporated owns 3,105 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust invested 0.47% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Susquehanna Llp invested 0% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Linscomb Williams holds 0.03% or 3,358 shares in its portfolio. Fulton Bancshares Na stated it has 7,471 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.1% or 107,962 shares. Grimes stated it has 0.11% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Capital Invest Advsr Lc owns 6,109 shares.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 15.00 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold DLR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 208.27 million shares or 0.64% more from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spinnaker Trust owns 15,628 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Fca Tx owns 0.1% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 2,141 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt reported 5,464 shares stake. Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd, Ohio-based fund reported 21,722 shares. Fernwood Investment Mgmt Limited Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,225 shares. Alphamark Advsr Lc reported 7,303 shares stake. Tarbox Family Office Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Nomura Holdings Incorporated accumulated 30,444 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Strs Ohio holds 276,459 shares. Bankshares reported 2,746 shares. Carroll Financial Assoc has invested 0% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Wesbanco Financial Bank has invested 0.25% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Advisory Alpha Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). California-based California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0.07% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited has 162,053 shares.

