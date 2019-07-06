As Digital Rlty Tr (DLR) Market Valuation Rose, Security Capital Research & Management Lowered Stake by $31.42 Million; Knoll (KNL) Shares Rose While Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Lowered Its Holding

Security Capital Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (DLR) by 37.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security Capital Research & Management Inc sold 266,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 446,405 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.12 million, down from 712,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Digital Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $121.04. About 466,905 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has risen 8.69% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $6.50 TO $6.60, EST. $6.50; 27/03/2018 Digital Realty Achieves ‘Five Nines’ of Uptime for 11th Consecutive Year; 21/04/2018 – DJ Digital Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLR); 17/05/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST – ANNOUNCED PENDING DEPARTURES OF CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER SCOTT PETERSON AND SENIOR VP OF GLOBAL SALES & MARKETING DAN PAPES; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Affrms Digital Realty Trust Ratings, Outlook Remains Pos; 17/04/2018 – Digital Realty Names Top U.S. Channel Partners for 2017 and Outlines Program Enhancements for 2018; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $6.50 TO $6.60; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY RAISED 2018 CORE FFO/SHR OUTLOOK; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Chief Investment Officer Scott Peterson to Depart

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its stake in Knoll Inc (KNL) by 41.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold 118,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 164,637 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11 million, down from 283,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Knoll Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $23.45. About 112,357 shares traded. Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) has risen 6.91% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical KNL News: 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: KNOLL 1Q EPS 31C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 33C; 25/04/2018 – Knoll 2Q EPS 31c; 25/04/2018 – KNOLL 1Q ADJ EPS 35C; 04/04/2018 – Knoll Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – AJC Commemorates Mireille Knoll, Murdered French Holocaust Survivor; 22/03/2018 – KNOLL INC – NAMED ANDREW B. COGAN, PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER SINCE 2001, AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 25/04/2018 – KNOLL INC – QTRLY DILUTED SHR NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY LOSS ON EXTINGUISHMENT OF DEBT, ACQUISITION EXPENSES, RESTRUCTURING CHARGES; 22/03/2018 Knoll, Inc. Announces Succession Plan for Chairman of the Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – KNOLL, REPORTS SUCCESSION PLAN FOR CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 23/03/2018 – Knoll Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Raises Quarterly Dividend 6.9% to $1.08; 3.7% Yield – StreetInsider.com” on February 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Digital Realty prices unsecured senior notes due 2029 – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Digital Realty Announces Expiration of Tender Offer for Any and All of Digital Realty Trust, L.P.’s Outstanding 3.400% Notes Due 2020 and 5.250% Notes Due 2021 – PRNewswire” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Digital Realty releases first ESG report – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Digital Realty 2019 core FFO guidance trails consensus – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold DLR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 208.27 million shares or 0.64% more from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Pension Serv holds 254,703 shares. Dnb Asset Management As stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Investment Serv, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,430 shares. 534,577 were reported by Wells Fargo And Co Mn. Macquarie Ltd has invested 0.03% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0.12% or 369,589 shares. Wafra reported 0.81% stake. Optimum Advisors has 0.04% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 900 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Rech owns 1,801 shares. Conning holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 3,551 shares. Presima has 7.75% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 472,900 shares. First Interstate Bankshares invested 0% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Quantitative Invest Limited Liability Corp invested 0.21% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Capital Sarl holds 0.21% or 14,200 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Financial Corp stated it has 684,372 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.63 EPS, down 1.81% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.66 per share. DLR’s profit will be $339.51M for 18.56 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Digital Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.78% negative EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $44,052 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold KNL shares while 48 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 42.40 million shares or 0.45% more from 42.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability, a Georgia-based fund reported 39,990 shares. Petrus Trust Company Lta accumulated 17,664 shares or 0.06% of the stock. The Texas-based United Automobile Association has invested 0% in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). Benjamin F Edwards Company has invested 0% in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). Venator Mgmt Limited has invested 1.73% in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). 2,835 are held by Cordasco Finance. Invesco Ltd reported 147,990 shares. Wellington Grp Llp invested in 0% or 127,695 shares. Captrust Fin Advisors reported 69 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 49,721 shares stake. Renaissance Limited Co holds 0.01% in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) or 301,800 shares. Citigroup has 27,921 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 64,388 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase reported 0% in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 2,681 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.42 per share. KNL’s profit will be $21.90M for 13.32 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Knoll, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.32% EPS growth.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Glu Mobile Inc (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 1.00 million shares to 2.14M shares, valued at $23.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Simply Good Foods Co by 68,478 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings (NASDAQ:CCOI).

More notable recent Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Knoll: Still Worth Riding Out The Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” published on May 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Knoll, Inc. to Announce 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results – GlobeNewswire” on January 22, 2019. More interesting news about Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Andrew Cogan, Knoll CEO, May 4 Interview with Bloomberg Daybreak: Americas – GlobeNewswire” published on May 04, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “You Should Be Sitting Down for This Dividend – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 27, 2018.