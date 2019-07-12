As Digital Realty Trust (Reit) (DLR) Share Price Rose, Holder Capital Guardian Trust Company Decreased Holding by $3.41 Million; Symphony Asset Management Boosted Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Stake by $749,115; Stock Rose

Symphony Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (APC) by 227.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc bought 16,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,973 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, up from 7,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $73.12. About 8.01 million shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has risen 5.30% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum: Ernest a. Leyendecker EVP, Exploration to Retire; 27/03/2018 – Anadarko expects Permian service costs to jump in 2018; 10/05/2018 – Daily Post Nigeria: BREAKING: Oshiomhole declares to contest for National Chairman of APC; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO 1Q EPS 22C; 21/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $77; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Pete 1Q EPS 22c; 04/05/2018 – Anadarko at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 03/04/2018 – TheCable: BREAKING: Meeting between Buhari, APC governors ends in deadlock | TheCable; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA EXPECTS 13 OIL, GAS CONCESSIONS IN VACA MUERTA SHALE PLAY TO ADOPT INCENTIVE PLAN AIMED TO MOVE PROJECTS FROM PILOT PHASE TO DEVELOPMENT PHASE -ENERGY MIN; 28/03/2018 – Four oil majors interested in Algeria offshore drilling-state agency

Capital Guardian Trust Company decreased its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc (Reit) (DLR) by 61.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company sold 28,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,738 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, down from 46,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Digital Realty Trust Inc (Reit) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $120.33. About 398,962 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has risen 8.69% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $6.50 TO $6.60, EST. $6.50; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Affrms Digital Realty Trust Ratings, Outlook Remains Pos; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC – SIGNED TOTAL BOOKINGS DURING 1Q18 EXPECTED TO GENERATE $61 MLN OF ANNUALIZED GAAP RENTAL REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Net $106.6M; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Announces Senior Leadership Transitions; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Rev $744.4M; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $6.50 TO $6.60; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.54 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/04/2018 – DJ Digital Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLR); 27/03/2018 Digital Realty Achieves ‘Five Nines’ of Uptime for 11th Consecutive Year

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99B and $389.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan Etf by 1.68 million shares to 363,313 shares, valued at $8.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) by 216,011 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 444,434 shares, and cut its stake in Cumulus Media Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0.04% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) or 812,291 shares. 1.07M were reported by Prudential Public Limited Com. Northeast Finance Consultants holds 17,722 shares. Australia-based Macquarie Group Inc Limited has invested 0% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). D E Shaw And holds 2.86 million shares. The Minnesota-based Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Bancshares Of Ny Mellon Corp has 0.06% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Marshall Wace Llp has 0.02% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Norinchukin Commercial Bank The has 94,820 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0.03% or 610,113 shares. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0.01% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Putnam Llc stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Adams Natural Res Fund owns 188,200 shares. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0.01% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 73,576 shares. Price T Rowe Md has 926,349 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “DIS, APC among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” on April 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: G20 Summit Takes Center Stage – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “US oil producers shut offshore output as storm forms in Gulf of Mexico – StreetInsider.com” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Terms For Settling Trade Deal – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “20 Best And Worst S&P 500 Stocks Through The First Half Of 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Analysts await Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, down 1.81% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.66 per share. DLR’s profit will be $336.47M for 18.46 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Digital Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.78% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold DLR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 208.27 million shares or 0.64% more from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.18% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 63,332 shares. 79,790 were reported by Connors Investor Svcs Inc. Regions Fincl Corporation holds 1,589 shares. Iowa Commercial Bank holds 27,113 shares. Ftb Advisors owns 346 shares. Presima reported 472,900 shares. Northern Trust reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Pggm Investments has invested 1.89% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 0.04% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 298,805 shares. 64,542 were accumulated by Gradient Lc. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.2% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Alphamark Advsrs Ltd stated it has 7,303 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt reported 326,256 shares. 2,615 are held by Tompkins Fincl Corporation. Amer Assets Investment Ltd Company has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

More notable recent Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Investment ‘Trifecta’ Could Send Digital Realty Trust Higher – Seeking Alpha” on March 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Digital Realty prices unsecured senior notes due 2029 – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Digital Realty Should Continue To Enjoy A Favorable Tailwind – Seeking Alpha” on January 22, 2019. More interesting news about Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Digital Realty Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – PRNewswire” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $44,052 activity.