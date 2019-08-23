As Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Valuation Declined, Fenimore Asset Management Has Increased Position; As Raytheon Co Com New (RTN) Market Value Rose, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Has Raised Position

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Raytheon Co Com New (RTN) by 41.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company bought 1,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 6,276 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, up from 4,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Raytheon Co Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.31% or $6.19 during the last trading session, reaching $180.79. About 1.05 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 06/03/2018 – RTN CONTRACT FOR STD TERMINAL AUTOMATION REPLACEMENT SYSTEM; 11/04/2018 – Raytheon contracted to demonstrate Army mobile intelligence platform; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon and Palantir to Share $876M Army Contract for Distributed Common Ground System-Army Capability Drop 1; 11/05/2018 – Raytheon breaks ground on Ontario International Airport hangar; 22/03/2018 – RTN/@StateDeptPM: .@StateDept authorizes a proposed Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to #SaudiArabia for TOW 2B (BGM-71F-Series) Missiles, estimated at $670 million @StateDeptPM #FMSupdate-; 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT FROM AIR FORCE FOR WARNING RECEIVER; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – U.S. ARMY AWARDED RAYTHEON COMPANY A $395.8 MLN CONTRACT FOR PRODUCTION OF ROMANIA’S PATRIOT AIR AND MISSILE DEFENSE SYSTEM; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.71, REV VIEW $26.74 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Sales $26.5B-$27B; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON RTN.N SAYS ‘FAIRLY CONFIDENT’ POLAND, U.S. CAN COMPLETE AGREEMENT ON NEXT PHASE OF PATRIOT SYSTEM BY YEAR-END

Fenimore Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) by 7.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc bought 14,716 shares as the company's stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 210,253 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.02M, up from 195,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Digital Realty Trust Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $120.73. About 571,458 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold DLR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 208.27 million shares or 0.64% more from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cleararc Capital holds 0.11% or 5,051 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.07% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Eaton Vance Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 29,036 shares. Massachusetts-based Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.09% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). First Interstate Comml Bank holds 32 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). 4,368 were accumulated by Hanson And Doremus Invest Mgmt. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co reported 4,774 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 38,100 were reported by Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd. Mariner Ltd Liability Co accumulated 34,026 shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Company holds 0% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) or 1,965 shares. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 2.23M shares. 9 were reported by San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca). Goldman Sachs Group accumulated 1.42 million shares. Qs invested in 0.02% or 15,679 shares.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $2.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Ecology Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 36,059 shares to 211,546 shares, valued at $11.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pc Connection Inc. (NASDAQ:PCCC) by 43,005 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 210,635 shares, and cut its stake in Donaldson Company Inc. (NYSE:DCI).

