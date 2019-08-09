As Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Stock Value Declined, Boston Common Asset Management Upped Its Position by $489,090; Shareholder Duncker Streett & Company Raised Visa (V) Position

Duncker Streett & Company Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 10.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc bought 2,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 22,579 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53 million, up from 20,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $416.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $179.04. About 1.36M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) by 22.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc bought 4,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 22,168 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64 million, up from 18,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Digital Realty Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $119.33. About 73,382 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC – SIGNED TOTAL BOOKINGS DURING 1Q18 EXPECTED TO GENERATE $61 MLN OF ANNUALIZED GAAP RENTAL REVENUE; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty SVP of Global Sales and Mktg Dan Papes to Depart; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Rev $744.4M; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.54 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – Digital Realty Names Top U.S. Channel Partners for 2017 and Outlines Program Enhancements for 2018; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q OPER REV. $744M, EST. $742.0M; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Chief Investment Officer Scott Peterson to Depart; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Net $106.6M; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $1.63, EST. $1.57

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold DLR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 208.27 million shares or 0.64% more from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks has 202,979 shares. Willingdon Wealth holds 16,296 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Muzinich Company Inc holds 833 shares. 2,120 are held by Patten Gp. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Tiemann Invest Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 1,710 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund, a Kentucky-based fund reported 4,132 shares. Earnest Prtn Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Moreover, Haverford Tru has 0% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 2,012 shares. Cap Intl Ca owns 21,848 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Parkside Fin Bank & Trust Tru stated it has 0.01% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.08% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Texas Yale Corporation stated it has 0.2% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Resolution Capital Ltd, Australia-based fund reported 645,994 shares. Kansas-based Mariner Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33B and $770.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL) by 10,261 shares to 39,304 shares, valued at $6.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,069 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,331 shares, and cut its stake in Analog Devices Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADI).

Duncker Streett & Company Inc, which manages about $337.79M and $434.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 9,660 shares to 27,358 shares, valued at $1.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

