As Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder California State Teachers Retirement System Decreased Stake; Hillsdale Investment Management Has Increased Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que Com (RY) Stake by $17.51 Million

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) by 2.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System sold 7,198 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 338,275 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.26M, down from 345,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Digital Realty Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $120.3. About 853,525 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 27/03/2018 Digital Realty Achieves ‘Five Nines’ of Uptime for 11th Consecutive Year; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY RAISED 2018 CORE FFO/SHR OUTLOOK; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Chief Investment Officer Scott Peterson to Depart; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.54 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Net $106.6M; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty SVP of Global Sales and Mktg Dan Papes to Depart; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Announces Senior Leadership Transitions; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Rev $744.4M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Digital Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLR)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que Com (RY) by 52.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc bought 233,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 679,555 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.36M, up from 446,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $76.5. About 682,675 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 26/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $162; 30/05/2018 – Delphi Technologies at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – FIRSTSERVICE CORP FSV.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $78; 06/04/2018 – RBC SAYS HIRING MORE BANKERS, OPENING OFFICES IN U.S. TO EXPAND; 03/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $95; 04/05/2018 – Bus In Vancouver: RBC artificial intelligence lab eyes computer vision initiative; 14/03/2018 – GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC GTES.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $22; 10/05/2018 – MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD MAXR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $72; 12/03/2018 – NCS MULTISTAGE HOLDINGS INC NCSM.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $17; 07/05/2018 – AGIOS PHARMACEUTICALS INC AGIO.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $88

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 46,050 shares to 40,375 shares, valued at $8.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Haemonetics Corp (NYSE:HAE) by 19,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,600 shares, and cut its stake in Evercore Inc (NYSE:EVR).

