As Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Stock Declined, Heitman Real Estate Securities Decreased by $56.71 Million Its Position; As Intel (INTC) Stock Value Declined, Crossvault Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) by 74.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold 476,564 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 160,097 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.05 million, down from 636,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Digital Realty Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $125.85. About 335,068 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500.

Crossvault Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corporation (INTC) by 91.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crossvault Capital Management Llc sold 99,722 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 9,225 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $495,000, down from 108,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crossvault Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.97% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $48.85. About 12.87 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – INTEL 1Q REV. $16.1B, EST. $15.06B; 07/03/2018 – Sen. Heinrich: Heinrich To Participate In Senate Intel Committee Hearing On Security Clearance Reform; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ALSO ANNOUNCED DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON THIRD-GENERATION 96-TIER 3D NAND STRUCTURE; 26/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AMZN, INTC, SBUX & more; 08/05/2018 – Tom’s Hardware: Intel Postpones Patching ‘Spectre NG’ CPU Flaws; 09/05/2018 – Major technology and aerospace companies including Amazon.com, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm and Airbus are vying to take part in a new slate of drone tests the United States is set to announce on Wednesday; 09/03/2018 – Intel downplays report of interest in Broadcom; 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets; 04/04/2018 – Cloud Service Providers Drove Shipments of 25/50 Gbps Network Adapters in 4Q17, According to Dell’Oro Group; 08/05/2018 – Intel Exec Says Companies Need to Better Retain Diverse Talent

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49B for 9.85 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Analysts await Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 0.61% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.63 per share. DLR’s profit will be $341.68 million for 19.18 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Digital Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16B and $2.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 35,570 shares to 1.79M shares, valued at $54.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 74,018 shares in the quarter, for a total of 424,068 shares, and has risen its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR).

