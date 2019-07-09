As Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Share Value Rose, Stoneridge Investment Partners Has Lifted by $2.11 Million Its Position; As Public Storage (PSA) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Commerce Bank Has Raised Stake

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 16.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank bought 11,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,122 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.23 million, up from 67,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $247.24. About 404,604 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 9.08% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Net $343M; 16/04/2018 – PSA’S OPEL, UNIONS FAIL TO REACH AGREEMENT FOR EISENACH PLANT; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE REPORTS RESULTS FOR 1Q ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 11/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT Public Storage Rebuilds in Spring Lake Park, MN; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 04/05/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Puyallup, Washington, Storage Facility; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT REITweek 2018 to be Webcast; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q EPS $1.65; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.48, EST. $2.46

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust (DLR) by 228.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc bought 17,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,494 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03 million, up from 7,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Digital Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $121.61. About 384,708 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has risen 8.69% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Announces Senior Leadership Transitions; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $6.50 TO $6.60, EST. $6.50; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.54 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $1.63, EST. $1.57; 17/04/2018 – Digital Realty Names Top U.S. Channel Partners for 2017 and Outlines Program Enhancements for 2018; 27/03/2018 Digital Realty Achieves ‘Five Nines’ of Uptime for 11th Consecutive Year; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $6.50 TO $6.60; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Rev $744.4M; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q OPER REV. $744M, EST. $742.0M; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Chief Investment Officer Scott Peterson to Depart

More notable recent Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This Tiny REIT Could Deliver Big Returns – Motley Fool” on September 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Self Storage Performance Scoreboard For 2018: How Did Your REIT Measure Up, And Who Came Out On Top? – Seeking Alpha” published on April 14, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Public Storage a Buy? – Motley Fool” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “IYR: Know What’s In Your Real Estate REIT – Seeking Alpha” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “This REIT Just Hit a 2-Year High — Is It Still a Buy? – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,251 shares to 113,026 shares, valued at $43.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 7,424 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,852 shares, and cut its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP).

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $339.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Class C by 278 shares to 4,425 shares, valued at $5.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 258,176 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,133 shares, and cut its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $44,052 activity.

More notable recent Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Digital Realty releases first ESG report – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Digital Realty Announces Redemption Of 3.400% Notes Due 2020 And 5.250% Notes Due 2021 – PRNewswire” published on June 17, 2019, Pehub.com published: “Great Hill elevates Loucks to partner – PE Hub” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Investment ‘Trifecta’ Could Send Digital Realty Trust Higher – Seeking Alpha” published on March 27, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Did Digital Realty Stock Just Get Stronger Thanks to Salesforce? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 11, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold DLR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 208.27 million shares or 0.64% more from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Management Us holds 8.99M shares or 7.84% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.08% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Lvm Capital Mngmt Mi has invested 4.46% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested 0% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca) has 0% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Presima owns 7.75% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 472,900 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.09% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Pacific Heights Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 125,000 shares. Groesbeck Investment Management Nj owns 4,086 shares. 42,958 are held by Apg Asset Mgmt Nv. First Republic Investment Management holds 0.28% or 445,111 shares in its portfolio. Amp Invsts Limited holds 0.16% or 243,547 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Lc reported 2,662 shares stake. 19,752 are held by Telos Cap Management. Of Toledo Na Oh holds 0.53% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) or 17,421 shares.