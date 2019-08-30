As Digimarc New (DMRC) Share Value Rose, Vanguard Group Has Increased Position by $3.05 Million; Energous (WATT) Shareholder National Asset Management Lowered Its Position

National Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Energous Corp (WATT) by 84.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc sold 57,896 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.84% . The institutional investor held 10,954 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70,000, down from 68,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Energous Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.84M market cap company. The stock increased 5.64% or $0.1901 during the last trading session, reaching $3.5601. About 147,191 shares traded. Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) has declined 69.27% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.27% the S&P500. Some Historical WATT News: 27/03/2018 – ENERGOUS: GAULDING TO BE CHAIRMAN EMERITUS, NAMES ADDED 2 TO BD; 03/05/2018 – Short-seller Chris Brown says wireless charging company Energous is ‘worthless’; 03/05/2018 – Short-seller Chris Brown is not a believer in Energous’ technology, calling it a “fraud.”; 27/03/2018 – Energous Adds Nick Alexopolous and Carol Lindstrom as Bd Members; 27/03/2018 – ENERGOUS NAMES ROBERT J. GRIFFIN AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 27/03/2018 – Energous Rotates John R. Gaulding to the Role of Chairman Emeritus; 01/05/2018 – Energous Receives EU ‘CE Marking’ Certification for its WattUp Near Field Wireless Charging Technology; 13/03/2018 – Energous Demonstrates WattUp RF-Based Wireless Charging Technology at First Annual AirFuel Wireless Power Conference & Developers Forum; 06/03/2018 Energous Corporation Announces Participation in 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 27/03/2018 – Energous: Griffin Replaces John Gaulding as Chairman

Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Digimarc Corp New (DMRC) by 37.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc bought 98,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.50% . The institutional investor held 359,021 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.27 million, up from 260,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Digimarc Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $490.72 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $39.47. About 19,720 shares traded. Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) has risen 50.35% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DMRC News: 05/03/2018 Digimarc Showcases Digimarc Barcode at Largest Retail Exhibition in Japan; 30/04/2018 – Digimarc Presenting at Conference May 30; 09/04/2018 – Digimarc Guardian Unveils Piracy Impact Service at London Book Fair; 14/05/2018 – Digimarc Announces Support for SmartLabel®; 01/05/2018 – Digimarc Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Digimarc Partner to Integrate Scanning Software in Windows® 10 Operating System; 23/05/2018 – Digimarc Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Digimarc Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 21/04/2018 – DJ Digimarc Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DMRC); 25/04/2018 – Digimarc 1Q Loss/Shr 72c

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $800.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (CWB) by 8,123 shares to 29,319 shares, valued at $1.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,161 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Energous Corporation Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Energous Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Energous Corporation’s (NASDAQ:WATT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Energous Corporation Announces Collaboration with vivo Global – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold WATT shares while 21 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 7.44 million shares or 7.27% more from 6.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And Assoc reported 13,178 shares. Raging Cap Management Ltd Liability Com holds 403,009 shares. M&T Bancshares reported 15,297 shares. Hanson Mcclain has 0% invested in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) for 32 shares. Ameritas Investment Inc stated it has 0% in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT). Usca Ria Llc owns 188,900 shares. 241,303 were reported by Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability. Alphamark Limited Company holds 0% in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) or 100 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 39,012 shares. Geode Capital has invested 0% in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT). Benjamin F Edwards accumulated 0% or 150 shares. Leisure Capital Management holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) for 29,559 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 32,384 shares. Creative Planning invested 0% in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 41,586 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold DMRC shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 6.24 million shares or 2.08% less from 6.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC). 9,800 were reported by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. State Street Corporation reported 192,893 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 110,700 were accumulated by California Public Employees Retirement System. Herald Inv Mgmt invested in 10,000 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Susquehanna International Grp Inc Llp owns 132,528 shares. Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) reported 591 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC). Moreover, Northern Trust Corporation has 0% invested in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% stake. Salem Investment Counselors Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) for 300 shares. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0% in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC). Legal & General Group Pcl reported 1,807 shares. Jane Street Gp Limited Liability Corp stated it has 10,611 shares. Amer Interest Grp Incorporated Inc holds 0% or 7,148 shares.