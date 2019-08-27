As Digimarc New (DMRC) Market Valuation Rose, Lagoda Investment Management LP Raised Position by $1.58 Million; Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Price Declined While Ws Management Lllp Has Decreased Holding by $1.88 Million

Ws Management Lllp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 16.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp sold 1,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 5,278 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.40 million, down from 6,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $868.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $12.32 during the last trading session, reaching $1756.55. About 2.13 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 08/04/2018 – Summers Compares Trump’s Amazon Attack to Italy Under Mussolini; 04/04/2018 – Amazon, Walmart Seen Squaring Off Over India With Flipkart Talks; 15/03/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Exits Zodiac Aerospace, Buys More Amazon; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON – AMAZON MUSIC UNLIMITED MEMBERSHIP HAS MORE THAN DOUBLED OVER THE PAST SIX MONTHS; 22/05/2018 – Amazon Pushes Facial Recognition to Police. Critics See Surveillance Risk; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Signs Exclusive 2-year Deal With Oscar-winning Filmmaker Kenneth Lonergan — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – Bezos and Trump are not on good terms, as Trump has repeatedly attacked Bezos-owned Amazon and Washington Post; 09/03/2018 – Wealth Planning for the Rich and Amazon Checking Accounts; 05/03/2018 – After Losing China, Jeff Bezos Really Wants to Win in India

Lagoda Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Digimarc Corp New (DMRC) by 22.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lagoda Investment Management Lp bought 51,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.50% . The institutional investor held 277,206 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70 million, up from 226,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lagoda Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Digimarc Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $478.93 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $38.52. About 44,534 shares traded. Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) has risen 50.35% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DMRC News: 11/05/2018 – Digimarc Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 09/04/2018 – Digimarc Guardian Unveils Piracy Impact Service at London Book Fair; 23/05/2018 – Digimarc Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Digimarc Presenting at Conference May 30; 14/05/2018 – Digimarc Announces Support for SmartLabel®; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Management Partners Exits Position in Digimarc; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Digimarc Partner to Integrate Scanning Software in Windows® 10 Operating System; 01/05/2018 – Digimarc Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 05/03/2018 Digimarc Showcases Digimarc Barcode at Largest Retail Exhibition in Japan; 21/04/2018 – DJ Digimarc Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DMRC)

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XBI) by 51,800 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $13.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 12,793 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,293 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MU).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 70.04 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

