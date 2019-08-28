As Digimarc (DMRC) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Hood River Capital Management Has Trimmed by $1.60 Million Its Stake; Shareholder Cantillon Capital Management Has Upped Aon Plc (AON) Stake

Cantillon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc bought 148,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 1.47M shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250.82M, up from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $190.42. About 84,729 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NATHAN SHANAGHY NEW COO; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – SOLUTION WILL BE AVAILABLE THROUGH HP DEVICE AS A SERVICE OFFERING; 30/03/2018 – Kemper Corporation Signs Headquarters Lease at Chicago’s Aon Center; 08/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $160; 23/03/2018 – Shanaghy named Aon UK COO; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.99 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – PIC- TOTAL LIABILITIES INSURED BY THE SCHEME AMOUNT TO C.£450 MILLION. SCHEME HAS C.£4 BILLION OF LIABILITIES IN TOTAL. AON ADVISED THE TRUSTEES; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q EPS $2.37

Hood River Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Digimarc Corp (DMRC) by 8.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc sold 51,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.50% . The institutional investor held 573,541 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.00M, down from 625,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Digimarc Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $466.37M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $37.51. About 25,050 shares traded. Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) has risen 50.35% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DMRC News: 27/04/2018 – DIGIMARC CORP – ANNOUNCED A NEW 15-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Digimarc Partner to Integrate Scanning Software in Windows® 10 Operating System

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold DMRC shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 6.24 million shares or 2.08% less from 6.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 5,303 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 10,100 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 10,916 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 124 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 19,521 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% stake. Wasatch Advsrs has invested 0.05% in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Inc reported 0% stake. Sei Invs holds 29,955 shares. Salem Invest Counselors Inc has invested 0% in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC). Marathon Cap accumulated 8,435 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Herald Investment Mgmt stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC). Rhumbline Advisers holds 14,655 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 17,269 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc reported 359,021 shares.

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72M and $1.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 764,646 shares to 1.44M shares, valued at $25.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lhc Group Llc (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 84,667 shares in the quarter, for a total of 290,356 shares, and has risen its stake in Xperi Corp.

More notable recent Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: NTNX, MAR, DMRC – Nasdaq” on May 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Digimarc Corp (DMRC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Digimarc: Good Short Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Everything You Need To Know About Blockchain… – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 14, 2018.

Another recent and important Aon plc (NYSE:AON) news was published by Businesswire.com which published an article titled: “Insurance Labor Outlook Study Results to be Revealed During Webinar – Business Wire” on August 12, 2019.