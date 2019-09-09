As Digi Intl (DGII) Valuation Rose, Archon Capital Management Lowered by $1.09 Million Its Stake; As Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Decreased Its Stake by $409,130

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) by 7.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 2,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The institutional investor held 30,425 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99 million, down from 32,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.94B market cap company. The stock increased 7.82% or $14.73 during the last trading session, reaching $203.14. About 10.97M shares traded or 423.87% up from the average. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 27/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: LULU, RH, SONC, NKE & more; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.985 BLN TO $3.022 BLN; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC – INVENTORIES AT END OF FISCAL 2017 INCREASED BY 10% TO $329.6 MLN COMPARED TO $298.4 MLN AT END OF FISCAL 2016; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Athletica Names Patrick Guido Chief Financial Officer; 12/03/2018 Lululemon Taps Central Saint Martins on Capsule Range; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: LULU 4Q TOTAL COMP INCL DTC EX-FX +12%, EST. +8.6%; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 29/05/2018 – Lululemon Earnings: Is It ‘Set up for Success?’ — Barrons.com; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN GLENN MURPHY COMMENTS ON CALL; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sees FY Rev $2.985B-$3.022B

Archon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Digi Intl Inc (DGII) by 56.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc sold 90,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.63% . The hedge fund held 68,729 shares of the computer communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $871,000, down from 159,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Digi Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $360.97M market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.04. About 54,024 shares traded. Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) has declined 3.10% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DGII News: 16/05/2018 – Digi Communications NV Announces the Availability of the lnstructions on the 2017 Share Dividend Payment; 13/04/2018 – DIGI.COM BHD – BOARD DECLARED 1ST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 4.9 SEN PER SHARE; 04/04/2018 – Digi International Says Restructuring Plan Will Eliminate 60 Jobs; 03/04/2018 – Digi-Me is Proving to Reduce Cost Per Hire and Provides Added Revenue Stream for Employers, Staffing Firms, and RPOs; 26/04/2018 – DIGI INTERNATIONAL INC DGII.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $0.76 TO $0.88; 21/05/2018 – Orion Fans Honors Digi-Key with Top Distributor 2017 Golden Fan Award, Largest Sales Volume Increase; 30/04/2018 – Gilder Gagnon Howe Buys New 3.2% Position in Digi International; 21/03/2018 – Digi Communications N.V.: Convocation of the Company’s General Shareholders Meeting for 2 May 2018 for the Approval of, among Others, the 2017 Annual Report and of the 2017 Financial Statements; 26/04/2018 – Digi Intl 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 17/05/2018 – Amphenol Industrial Honors Digi-Key Product Manager with Top Award

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold LULU shares while 149 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 100.61 million shares or 1.84% less from 102.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Co stated it has 569,549 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, First Republic Investment has 0.01% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). 1,148 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs Sa stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Castleark invested in 44,077 shares or 0.27% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 90,000 shares. Winslow Asset Mgmt has 92,727 shares. Pacific Global Inv Mgmt Company reported 0.11% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Korea Inv Corp has invested 0.27% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Tocqueville Asset LP holds 0.01% or 4,681 shares. Wespac Advsr Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 1,852 shares. Moreover, Scotia has 0.01% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 4,914 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Eaton Vance Management owns 122,569 shares. Blackstone Ltd Partnership has 50,000 shares.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77M and $804.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 13,895 shares to 67,542 shares, valued at $6.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Masimo Corp. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 2,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,165 shares, and has risen its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Analysts await Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, down 53.85% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.13 per share. DGII’s profit will be $1.66M for 54.33 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Digi International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.