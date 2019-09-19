As Digi Intl (DGII) Shares Rose, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lifted by $318,924 Its Position; As Mobile Telesystems Pjsc (MBT) Share Price Rose, Holder Strategic Global Advisors Has Trimmed Position by $415,620

Strategic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mobile Telesystems Pjsc (MBT) by 50.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc sold 46,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.64% . The institutional investor held 45,380 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $422,000, down from 91,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mobile Telesystems Pjsc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.34. About 1.27M shares traded. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT) has declined 6.74% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MBT News: 15/05/2018 – EQS-News: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC: MTS Placed Bonds Using Blockchain Technology; 23/05/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS 1Q NUMBERS MAY NOT BE COMPARABLE WITH ESTS; 11/04/2018 – Russia’s MTS recommends 2017 dividend of 23.4 roubles per share; 23/05/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS 1Q NET 15.4B RUBLES; 07/03/2018 MOBILE TELESYSTEMS TO INCREASE STAKE IN OZON.RU: IFX; 19/03/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS 4Q NET INCOME 10.9B RUBLES, EST. 14.70B; 20/03/2018 – MTS MBT.N : VTB CAPITAL LOWERS TO HOLD FROM BUY FOR DRS; 19/04/2018 – EQS-News: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC: MTS and MEDSI launch a platform for mobile telemedicine services; 17/05/2018 – EQS-News: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC: MTS launched the first Gigabit Class LAA network in Eastern Europe in pursuit of 5G connectivity; 19/03/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS 4Q REV. 117B RUBLES, EST. 115B

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp increased its stake in Digi Intl Inc (DGII) by 1.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp bought 26,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.63% . The institutional investor held 2.33 million shares of the computer communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.50M, up from 2.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp who had been investing in Digi Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $385.75 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $13.71. About 55,143 shares traded. Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) has declined 3.10% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DGII News: 26/04/2018 – Digi Intl Sees 3Q Adj EPS 21c-Adj EPS 26c; 21/03/2018 – Digi Communications N.V.: Convocation of the Company’s General Shareholders Meeting for 2 May 2018 for the Approval of, among Others, the 2017 Annual Report and of the 2017 Financial Statements; 18/05/2018 – TDK-Lambda Americas Awards Digi-Key “In Recognition of Exceptional Sales Growth – Star Performer Term T122”; 21/05/2018 – Panduit Recognizes Digi-Key as 2017 Highest Sales Growth Distributor; 26/04/2018 – DIGI INTERNATIONAL INC DGII.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.04, REV VIEW $216.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – DIGI INTERNATIONAL INC DGII.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $215 MLN TO $223 MLN; 04/04/2018 – DIGI INTERNATIONAL – THE 60 EMPLOYMENT POSITIONS TO BE ELIMINATED SPAN CURRENT FISCAL QTR ENDING JUNE 30 AND SUBSEQUENT FISCAL QTR ENDING SEPT. 30; 13/04/2018 – DIGI.COM BHD – QTRLY NET PROFIT 386.1 MLN RGT; 12/04/2018 – Bantam Tools Desktop PCB Milling Machine Available for Immediate Shipment Worldwide from Digi-Key; 24/05/2018 – Vishay Honors Digi-Key with 2017 Catalog Distributor of the Year

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, which manages about $257.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp (NYSE:ORI) by 648,692 shares to 6.70 million shares, valued at $150.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cna Finl Corp (NYSE:CNA) by 7,513 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 590,036 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.94, from 2.14 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 15 investors sold DGII shares while 34 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 22.60 million shares or 0.56% less from 22.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 49,502 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Michigan-based Comerica Bankshares has invested 0% in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII). Northern Trust owns 586,661 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 4,687 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De reported 1,360 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Petrus Tru Lta, a Texas-based fund reported 19,088 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System has 0% invested in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) for 59,811 shares. Intll Gru holds 0% of its portfolio in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) for 20,848 shares. Franklin Res Incorporated holds 27,000 shares. North Run Capital Limited Partnership owns 605,000 shares or 5.2% of their US portfolio. Argent Capital Llc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) for 202,255 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0% invested in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) for 21,712 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0% or 10,837 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 129,601 shares.

