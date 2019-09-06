As Digi Intl (DGII) Shares Rose, Archon Capital Management Has Trimmed by $1.09 Million Its Position; As Apple (AAPL) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Ntv Asset Management Has Lifted Position

Ntv Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 18.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ntv Asset Management Llc bought 6,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 40,650 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.72M, up from 34,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ntv Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $944.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $213.59. About 14.17M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple expected to unveil lower-priced devices to compete with Google in education; 17/04/2018 – KBRA Publishes CMBS Research: “Slowing Rents Bite the Big Apple, Part II”; 27/03/2018 – Apple is releasing a new iPad for students. This will be the first non-Pro model to support the Apple Pencil stylus. Apple is also releasing new versions of its productivity apps, Pages, Keynote and Numbers, which support Apple Pencil; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Deal for Shazam Is Delayed in Europe Over Data Concerns; 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S COOK: APPLE PAY USERS DOUBLED, TRANSACTIONS TRIPLED YOY; 25/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS WILL TALK ABOUT TRADE WITH APPLE INC AAPL.O CEO COOK AT WHITE HOUSE TODAY -TWEET; 29/05/2018 – NEW ZEALAND REGULATOR WARNS APPLE FOR MISLEADING CONSUMERS; 23/04/2018 – EU: Concerned Apple May Access Sensitive Data About Customers of Music-Streaming Rivals; 24/04/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, inc. announces the partnering with Southern Eagle Distributing, Inc. to re-introduce Apple Rush 100% sp; 11/05/2018 – Have those floppy disks ready! This connoisseur has the world’s largest collection of rare Apple computers

Archon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Digi Intl Inc (DGII) by 56.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc sold 90,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.63% . The hedge fund held 68,729 shares of the computer communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $871,000, down from 159,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Digi Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $366.62M market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.03. About 39,581 shares traded. Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) has declined 3.10% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DGII News: 12/03/2018 – Digi-Key Launches WeChat Part Search Function to Enhance Customer Experience at Electronica China 2018; 13/04/2018 – DiGi com Bhd 1Q EPS MYR0.0497; 15/03/2018 – Advantech to Unveil Solutions and Strategies Enabling a New Era of Intelligent Customer and Employee Communications at the Digi; 15/05/2018 – Yageo Recognizes Digi-Key as 2017 Global Distributor of the Year in North America; 18/05/2018 – TDK-Lambda Americas Awards Digi-Key “In Recognition of Exceptional Sales Growth – Star Performer Term T122”; 13/04/2018 – TELENOR’S DIGI MAINTAINS 2018 OUTLOOK; 16/05/2018 – Digi Communications NV Announces the Availability of the Instructions on the 2017 Share Dividend Payment; 26/04/2018 – DIGI INTERNATIONAL INC DGII.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.04, REV VIEW $216.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Amphenol Industrial Honors Digi-Key Product Manager with Top Award; 15/05/2018 – Carlo Gavazzi Honors Digi-Key with Outstanding Distributor Achievement Award, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 2.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold DGII shares while 29 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold DGII shares while 29 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 22.73 million shares or 1.26% more from 22.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 5,656 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement has invested 0% of its portfolio in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII). Engineers Gate Manager LP has 0.01% invested in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) for 19,326 shares. 79,469 are held by Prudential Fincl. Wasatch Advsr holds 0.05% or 373,728 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Ltd Company holds 135,964 shares or 0% of its portfolio. North Run LP stated it has 590,000 shares or 4.77% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 0% invested in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) for 60,396 shares. 556,928 were reported by Loomis Sayles L P. Blackrock Incorporated owns 4.16M shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Company has 14,423 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0% in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 280,674 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Brandywine Invest accumulated 0% or 14,769 shares. Perritt Capital stated it has 80,152 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.06 EPS, down 53.85% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.13 per share. DGII’s profit will be $1.69 million for 54.29 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by Digi International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28 million and $366.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conformis Inc by 560,000 shares to 8.17 million shares, valued at $23.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)