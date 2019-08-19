As Digi Intl (DGII) Shares Rose, Archon Capital Management Cut Its Position by $1.09 Million; As Builders Firstsource (BLDR) Share Price Rose, Robotti Robert Cut Position by $371,540

Robotti Robert decreased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) by 1.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robotti Robert sold 28,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.72% . The institutional investor held 2.03M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.07 million, down from 2.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robotti Robert who had been investing in Builders Firstsource Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $19.21. About 348,493 shares traded. Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has declined 1.77% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BLDR News: 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%, EST. +24.2%; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.3% Position in Builders First; 28/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource Access Event Set By Seaport for Jun. 4-5; 09/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource 1Q EPS 20c; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; 16/04/2018 – MUGATU: BLUE LINX? $BXCLE TIGRE?BUILDERS FIRST SOURCE? $BLDR THEY’RE THE SAME LOOK! DOESN’T ANYONE NOTICE THIS?I FEEL… h; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC – EXPECT TO GENERATE $170-190 MLN IN CASH FROM OPERATIONS AND INVESTING IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q ADJ EPS 24C; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises Builders FirstSource Rtgs To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable

Archon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Digi Intl Inc (DGII) by 56.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc sold 90,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.63% . The hedge fund held 68,729 shares of the computer communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $871,000, down from 159,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Digi Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $373.09 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $13.26. About 36,441 shares traded. Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) has declined 3.10% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DGII News: 18/05/2018 – Omron Proudly Recognizes Digi-Key as 2017 Distributor of the Year; 14/03/2018 – DIGI.COM BHD DSOM.KL – LARS-AKE VALDEMAR NORLING RESIGNS AS CHAIR OF THE BOARD OF COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – DIGI INTERNATIONAL INC DGII.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $0.76 TO $0.88; 26/04/2018 – Digi Intl 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 15/05/2018 – Yageo Recognizes Digi-Key as 2017 Global Distributor of the Year in North America; 06/04/2018 – Digi Music News: Apple Is Shutting Down iTunes Music Downloads on March 31st, 2019; 21/03/2018 – Digi Communications N.V.: Convocation of the Company’s General Shareholders Meeting for 2 May 2018 for the Approval of, among Others, the 2017 Annual Report and of the 2017 Financial Statements; 18/05/2018 – TDK-Lambda Americas Awards Digi-Key “In Recognition of Exceptional Sales Growth – Star Performer Term T122”; 12/03/2018 – Digi-Key Launches WeChat Part Search Function to Enhance Customer Experience at Electronica China 2018; 26/04/2018 – Digi Intl 2Q Loss/Shr 1c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold BLDR shares while 59 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 86.28 million shares or 1.13% less from 87.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Morgan Stanley accumulated 58,240 shares. Robotti Robert reported 2.03M shares. Marcato Capital Mngmt Lp has invested 1.9% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Carlson Ltd Partnership invested in 326,497 shares. Weber Alan W reported 100,000 shares stake. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 0% invested in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) for 74,323 shares. Zebra Cap Mgmt Limited Co reported 0.5% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Qs Llc has invested 0.03% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Walleye Trading Lc invested in 21,637 shares or 0% of the stock. Bbt Management Lc holds 0.54% or 32,080 shares in its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Management Llc has invested 0.01% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 0.05% or 104,655 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership invested 0.06% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold DGII shares while 29 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 22.73 million shares or 1.26% more from 22.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Company Lc reported 467,720 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 63,091 are held by Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt. Ls Investment Ltd Liability invested in 830 shares or 0% of the stock. 1.74 million were reported by Vanguard Grp Inc. Perritt Capital holds 0.38% or 80,152 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 10,637 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII). Moreover, Thrivent For Lutherans has 0% invested in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) for 20,956 shares. Pdts Prns Limited Liability Com owns 22,300 shares. State Street has 716,242 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 73,140 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0% in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII). Price T Rowe Inc Md reported 12,009 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 794 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 24,900 shares in its portfolio.

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28M and $366.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biolase Inc by 816,737 shares to 1.23M shares, valued at $2.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

