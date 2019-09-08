As Digi Intl (DGII) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Archon Capital Management Lowered by $1.09 Million Its Stake; Pepsico (PEP) Stock Price Rose While Haverford Financial Services Decreased Its Stake

Archon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Digi Intl Inc (DGII) by 56.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc sold 90,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.63% . The hedge fund held 68,729 shares of the computer communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $871,000, down from 159,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Digi Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $360.97M market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.04. About 54,024 shares traded. Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) has declined 3.10% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DGII News: 16/04/2018 – Digi Music News: Comcast Is Threatening Costly `Paid Prioritization’ Surcharges Against Netflix; 22/05/2018 – Kingbright Recognizes Digi-Key with ”Achievement Award 2017, Outstanding Sales Performance”; 12/04/2018 – Bantam Tools Desktop PCB Milling Machine Available for Immediate Shipment Worldwide from Digi-Key; 02/05/2018 – Digi Communications NV Announces General Shareholders’ Meeting Resolutions from 2 May 2018 Approving, amongst Others, the 2017; 18/05/2018 – Phoenix Mecano Recognizes Digi-Key as #1 Distributor for 2017; 13/04/2018 – DIGI.COM BHD – SEES FLAT TO LOW SINGLE DIGIT DECLINE IN 2018 SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH; 21/05/2018 – Schaffner Recognizes Digi-Key with Distributor of the Year Award for 6th Straight Year; 17/05/2018 – Amphenol Industrial Honors Digi-Key Product Manager with Top Award; 13/04/2018 – DiGi com Bhd 1Q Net MYR386.1M; 15/05/2018 – VCC Awards Digi-Key with 2017 Global Distributor of the Year, Outstanding Commitment and Sales Growth

Haverford Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc sold 2,463 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 97,009 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.89 million, down from 99,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $193.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $137.37. About 3.05M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

More notable recent Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Digi International Reports Third Fiscal Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Digi International Provides Centralized IoT Device Management with Digi Remote Manager – PRNewswire” published on March 05, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “IoT Leaders, Innovators and Luminaries Gather at Digi International 2019 Global IoT Conference – PRNewswire” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Be Cautious About Digi International Inc.’s (NASDAQ:DGII) ROE Of 3.5%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Profitconfidential.com‘s news article titled: “Digi International Inc.: Why this Small IoT Play Has Great Upside Prospects – Profit Confidential” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Analysts await Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, down 53.85% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.13 per share. DGII’s profit will be $1.66M for 54.33 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Digi International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28 million and $366.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biolase Inc by 816,737 shares to 1.23M shares, valued at $2.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold DGII shares while 29 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 22.73 million shares or 1.26% more from 22.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) for 82,074 shares. Oberweis Asset Management reported 0.16% stake. Victory Mgmt invested in 0% or 119,323 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Technologies has 0.01% invested in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) for 673,384 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0% or 5,500 shares. 52,925 were accumulated by Stone Ridge Asset Llc. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 12,009 shares. Prudential Fin stated it has 79,469 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.01% in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII). Connor Clark & Lunn Investment has 16,351 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares accumulated 670 shares. D E Shaw Inc stated it has 195,536 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Argent Management Ltd Liability reported 202,255 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII). State Street Corp accumulated 716,242 shares or 0% of the stock.

Haverford Financial Services Inc, which manages about $285.37 million and $278.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa In (NYSE:V) by 3,715 shares to 5,365 shares, valued at $838,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,542 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Snacks Category Boost PepsiCo’s (PEP) Earnings in Q2? – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “FMX vs. PEP: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo (PEP) Q4 Earnings Meet Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 15, 2019.