As Digi Intl (DGII) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Archon Capital Management Has Decreased by $1.09 Million Its Stake; Gmt Capital Increases Stake in Makemytrip Limited Mauritius (MMYT)

Archon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Digi Intl Inc (DGII) by 56.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc sold 90,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.78% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 68,729 shares of the computer communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $871,000, down from 159,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Digi Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $357.76 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $12.75. About 30,997 shares traded. Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) has declined 0.59% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical DGII News: 02/05/2018 – Digi Communications NV Announces General Shareholders’ Meeting Resolutions from 2 May 2018 Approving, amongst Others, the 2017; 21/05/2018 – Panduit Recognizes Digi-Key as 2017 Highest Sales Growth Distributor; 16/04/2018 – Digi Music News: Comcast Is Threatening Costly `Paid Prioritization’ Surcharges Against Netflix; 24/05/2018 – Vishay Honors Digi-Key with 2017 Catalog Distributor of the Year; 26/04/2018 – DIGI INTERNATIONAL INC DGII.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.04, REV VIEW $216.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – Digi Communications N.V.: Convocation of the Company’s General Shareholders Meeting for 2 May 2018 for the Approval of, among; 12/03/2018 – Digi-Key Launches WeChat Part Search Function to Enhance Customer Experience at Electronica China 2018; 26/04/2018 – Digi Intl Sees 3Q Adj EPS 21c-Adj EPS 26c; 16/05/2018 – Digi Communications NV Announces the Availability of the lnstructions on the 2017 Share Dividend Payment; 13/04/2018 – DIGI.COM BHD – YEAR -AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 373.1 MLN RGT; YEAR-AGO QTRLY REV 1.57 BLN RGT

Gmt Capital Corp increased its stake in Makemytrip Limited Mauritius (MMYT) by 49.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp bought 300,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 907,376 shares of the transportation services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.04M, up from 606,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Makemytrip Limited Mauritius for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $27.96. About 35,867 shares traded. MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) has declined 32.42% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.85% the S&P500. Some Historical MMYT News: 05/04/2018 – India’s MakeMyTrip partners Flipkart for travel bookings; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP LTD – QTRLY REV $157.8 MLN VS $120 MLN; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP 4Q REV. $157.8M; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 25C; 05/04/2018 MAKEMYTRIP PARTNERS WITH FLIPKART; MAKEMYTRIP, GOIBIBO,REDBUS, WILL LEVERAGE CUSTOMER BASE OF FLIPKART PLATFORM FOR ONLINE BOOKINGS IN TRAVEL SERVICES; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP 4Q LOSS/SHR 42C; 23/05/2018 – MakeMyTrip Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – MakeMyTrip Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP LTD MMYT.O SAYS DOMESTIC FLIGHT BOOKINGS WILL START IN NEXT FEW WEEKS, FOLLOWED BY HOTELS, BUS AND HOLIDAYS BOOKINGS

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28 million and $366.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SNCR) by 418,580 shares to 2.47M shares, valued at $15.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $2.13 million activity. Riley Kevin C. also sold $553,484 worth of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) shares.

Analysts await Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 55.56% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.09 per share. DGII’s profit will be $1.12 million for 79.69 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by Digi International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19B and $3.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (NYSE:OAS) by 1.24M shares to 7.80M shares, valued at $47.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 14,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 584,400 shares, and cut its stake in Alico Inc (NASDAQ:ALCO).