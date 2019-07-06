As Diebold Nxdf (Put) (DBD) Stock Price Rose, Holder Atika Capital Management Lowered Its Holding by $1.10 Million; Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Shareholder Tensile Capital Management Decreased Its Stake by $4.54 Million as Stock Declined

Tensile Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc sold 84,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.12M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.35M, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $59.6. About 354,378 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 14.81% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 22/05/2018 – Integrity Marketing Group Expands in the Midwest by Acquiring the Senior Market Division of Cornerstone Broker Insurance Services; 31/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Named as a Leader in the 2018 NelsonHall NEAT Next Generation HCM Technology Vendor Evaluation; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Sees 2Q Rev $127M-$129M; 28/03/2018 – Cornerstone Home Lending, Inc. Named the #11 Best Workplace in the Country in Financial Services & Insurance by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE; 26/04/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Announces Public Sector and Education Wins; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 2% Position in Cornerstone OnDemand; 17/05/2018 – News On Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CTNXF) Now Under CGP.V; 08/05/2018 – CORRECT: CSOD FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND INC CSOD.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $503 MLN TO $511 MLN; 19/04/2018 – International Women’s Forum Convenes Global Leaders in Melbourne for 2018 Cornerstone Conference

Atika Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diebold Nxdf Inc (Put) (DBD) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.22% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diebold Nxdf Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $732.99M market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $9.57. About 432,026 shares traded. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) has declined 21.09% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DBD News: 18/04/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf To Conduct Investor Call On 2018 First Quarter Financial Results; 22/03/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Inc. Sr VP, Chief Operating Officer Juergen Wunram to Retire May 31; 02/05/2018 – DIEBOLD 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 1C; 29/03/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf And Its Charitable Foundation Support Operation HOPE To Improve Financial Literacy And Inclusion; 19/04/2018 – DJ Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DBD); 30/05/2018 – Diebold Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 6; 08/03/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Showcases Solutions To Enable Agile Commerce Across Retail And Banking; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Cuts 2018 View To Loss $95M-Loss $75M; 11/05/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 9.56% STAKE IN DIEBOLD INCORPORATED; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Sees 2018 Loss/Shr $1.25-Loss 95c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold DBD shares while 40 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 62.59 million shares or 8.47% less from 68.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And Co has invested 0% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia owns 21,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Limited Company holds 0.02% or 10,000 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 11.16 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth holds 0% or 122 shares. Ancora owns 0.93% invested in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) for 2.03 million shares. Moreover, Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd has 0% invested in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) for 800 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Hudock Capital Lc invested in 400 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 31,352 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 703,974 shares. Gsa Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership has 31,230 shares. Bartlett And Limited Liability owns 366 shares. 151,025 were reported by Engineers Gate Manager L P. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability Com reported 2.14 million shares stake.

More notable recent Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD) and Encourages Diebold Nixdorf Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on July 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Diebold Nixdorf, Mallinckrodt, and Texas Roadhouse Slumped Today – Motley Fool” published on April 30, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Diebold Nixdorf Unveils Next-Generation Banking Solutions Built For The Transforming Financial Services Industry – PRNewswire” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating Diebold Nixdorf, Inc. (NYSE: DBD) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages DBD Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Digitaljournal.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: MBNKF STG DBD: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – Press Release – Digital Journal” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.04 million activity. On Tuesday, March 12 Naher Ulrich bought $100,619 worth of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) or 10,000 shares. COSTELLO ELLEN bought $27,467 worth of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) on Thursday, March 14. GREENFIELD GARY G had bought 5,000 shares worth $45,658. 22,222 Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) shares with value of $195,456 were bought by Schmid Gerrard. On Wednesday, March 13 RUTHERFORD JEFFREY L bought $201,270 worth of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) or 19,100 shares.

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $492.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 59,000 shares to 72,000 shares, valued at $6.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 28,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Analysts await Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.14 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.21 per share. After $-0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -77.78% EPS growth.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $3.65 million activity. Another trade for 1,553 shares valued at $83,582 was sold by BURLINGAME HAROLD W. The insider Weiss Adam J. sold 2,000 shares worth $104,520.

Analysts await Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.09 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 125.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 13 investors sold CSOD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 2.64% more from 48.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Fincl Serv accumulated 96 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 15,224 shares. Moreover, Mutual Of America Capital Management Lc has 0.04% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 53,633 shares. Pdts Ltd Limited Liability Company has 105,600 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Alyeska Invest Limited Partnership holds 0.16% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) or 213,546 shares. First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 1.87M shares. Victory Cap Mgmt reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 2,614 shares or 0% of the stock. Greenwood Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 5,614 shares in its portfolio. Falcon Point Cap Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.16% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Eagle Asset Mngmt has invested 0.58% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Jpmorgan Chase & reported 1.56M shares. Castleark Ltd Co stated it has 186,856 shares. Laurion Mgmt LP owns 31,249 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability accumulated 104,930 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cornerstone OnDemand acquires hiring platform, announces recruiting solution – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cornerstone OnDemand: Uninspiring Progress – Seeking Alpha” published on November 24, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Strong Midcap Stocks That Offer Value And Growth – Nasdaq” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CSOD Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Billion Dollar Unicorns: Cornerstone OnDemand Faces Intense Competition – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 20, 2018.