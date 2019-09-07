As Diebold Nxdf (Put) (DBD) Market Value Rose, Atika Capital Management Has Lowered by $1.10 Million Its Stake; As Abbott Labs (ABT) Stock Rose, Integrys Wealth Advisors Trimmed Position by $305,177

Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 2.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc sold 3,863 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 174,890 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.98M, down from 178,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $152.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $86.04. About 4.10 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – Homegrown Diabetes Monitor Leads Abbott’s Expanding Medical Sale; 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity™ s” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening; 02/04/2018 – FTC Acting Chairman Ohlhausen Appoints Alden Abbott as Acting General Counsel; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees 2Q EPS Cont Ops 33c-35c; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS VARIOUS EXPLOSIVE DEVICES HAVE BEEN DETECTED, INCLUDING ONE C02 DEVICE, ONE MOLOTOV COCKTAIL; 02/04/2018 – FTC: FTC Acting Chairman Ohlhausen Appoints Alden Abbott as Acting General Counsel; 23/05/2018 – Abbott Labs: Tendyne Shows Significant Reduction of Mitral Regurgitation Symptoms and Low Mortality Rates; 20/04/2018 – DJ Abbott Laboratories, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABT); 18/05/2018 – Texas Gov. Abbott Says 10 Dead, 10 Others Wounded in High School Shooting; 29/03/2018 – Cardiovascular: Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor

Atika Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diebold Nxdf Inc (Put) (DBD) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.42% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diebold Nxdf Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $980.05 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $12.77. About 740,468 shares traded. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) has risen 27.03% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DBD News: 10/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Showcases Leading Innovations For Accelerated Banking At RBR Self-Service Banking Europe 2018; 11/05/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 9.56% STAKE IN DIEBOLD INCORPORATED; 12/03/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf AllConnect Services Accelerate Physical Banking And Shopping To The Speed Of Digital; 11/05/2018 – DIEBOLD NIXDORF HOLDER GAMCO REPORTS 9.56% STAKE; 29/05/2018 – Emirates NBD Introduces Integrated Digital Onboarding Service Enabled By Diebold Nixdorf; 25/04/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Elects Bd Members at Annual Hldrs Meeting; 22/03/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Inc. Sr VP, Chief Operating Officer Juergen Wunram to Retire May 31; 15/03/2018 – DGAP-DD: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated english; 22/05/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 10.66% STAKE IN DIEBOLD NIXDORF INCORPORATED; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Diebold’s Cfr To B1; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 25.61 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold DBD shares while 40 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 62.59 million shares or 8.47% less from 68.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $492.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 5,500 shares to 26,000 shares, valued at $4.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 195,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA).

Since March 11, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $524,338 activity. RUTHERFORD JEFFREY L bought $201,270 worth of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) on Wednesday, March 13. The insider Naher Ulrich bought 10,000 shares worth $102,100. Shares for $27,467 were bought by COSTELLO ELLEN on Thursday, March 14.

Analysts await Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.24 EPS, up 139.34% or $0.85 from last year’s $-0.61 per share. DBD’s profit will be $18.42 million for 13.30 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 300.00% EPS growth.

