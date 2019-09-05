As Diebold Nxdf (Put) (DBD) Market Value Rose, Atika Capital Management Has Decreased by $1.10 Million Its Holding; Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Raised Its Holding in Kb Financial Group (KB) by $510,526 as Share Price Declined

Atika Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diebold Nxdf Inc (Put) (DBD) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.42% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diebold Nxdf Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $958.17M market cap company. The stock increased 6.16% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $12.48. About 646,424 shares traded. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) has risen 27.03% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DBD News: 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 30/05/2018 – Diebold Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 6; 23/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Appoints Ellen Costello to Bd of Directors; 07/03/2018 – ATLANTIC INVESTMENT BOOSTED DIEBOLD STAKE TO 8.0% FROM ~6.8%; 25/04/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Elects Board Members At Annual Shareholders Meeting; 29/05/2018 – Emirates NBD Introduces Integrated Digital Onboarding Service Enabled By Diebold Nixdorf; 11/05/2018 – DIEBOLD NIXDORF HOLDER GAMCO REPORTS 9.56% STAKE; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf 1Q Rev $1.1B; 10/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Showcases Leading Innovations For Accelerated Banking At RBR Self-Service Banking Europe 2018; 11/05/2018 – DIEBOLD NIXDORF HOLDER GAMCO BOOST STAKE

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Kb Financial Group Inc (KB) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp bought 13,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 1.28 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.28M, up from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Kb Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $33.13. About 44,036 shares traded. KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) has declined 25.25% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical KB News: 12/04/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Rev KRW10.427T Vs KRW9.635T; 27/04/2018 – KB Financial Group Inc. Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Op Pft KRW1.227T Vs KRW886.84B; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Net KRW968.39B Vs KRW887.59B

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.01B and $495.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 27,810 shares to 425,626 shares, valued at $77.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 13,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 406,735 shares, and cut its stake in Owens Ill Inc (NYSE:OI).

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $492.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 11,900 shares to 90,000 shares, valued at $10.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Roku Inc by 57,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $549,613 activity. Naher Ulrich had bought 10,000 shares worth $100,619. GREENFIELD GARY G bought 5,000 shares worth $45,658. RUTHERFORD JEFFREY L bought 19,100 shares worth $201,270.