As Diebold Nxdf (DBD) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Decreased Its Position by $374,400; Idacorp (IDA) Stock Value Rose While Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Has Lifted Position

Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Diebold Nxdf Inc (DBD) by 48.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc sold 41,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.42% . The institutional investor held 43,850 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $402,000, down from 85,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Diebold Nxdf Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $828.86M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.57% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $10.8. About 325,066 shares traded. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) has risen 27.03% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DBD News: 11/05/2018 – DIEBOLD NIXDORF HOLDER GAMCO REPORTS 9.56% STAKE; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Diebold’s Cfr To B1; Outlook Stable; 23/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Appoints Ellen Costello to Bd of Directors; 13/03/2018 – DIEBOLD’S CFR DOWNGRADED TO B1 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S; 24/04/2018 – Banco Bolivariano Transforms its Mobile Consumer Experience With Diebold Nixdorf’s Vynamic Digital Banking; 11/04/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Interactive Retail Kiosk Solution Receives Red Dot Design Award; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Cuts 2018 View To Loss $95M-Loss $75M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DBD); 17/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Presents Retail Transformation Solutions At 2018 National Restaurant Association Show; 10/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Showcases Leading Innovations For Accelerated Banking At RBR Self-Service Banking Europe 2018

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased its stake in Idacorp Inc (IDA) by 17.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc bought 26,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.28% . The institutional investor held 177,300 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.81M, up from 151,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Idacorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $112.4. About 72,563 shares traded. IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) has risen 9.35% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical IDA News: 03/05/2018 – IDACORP INC IDA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.21 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Idacorp 1Q EPS 72c; 19/04/2018 – IDACORP, Inc. Declares Dividend; 29/05/2018 – Idacorp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 DJ IDACORP Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDA); 03/05/2018 – Idacorp Backs 2018 View of EPS $4.10-EPS $4.25; 03/05/2018 – IDACORP INC IDA.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.10 TO $4.25

Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc, which manages about $218.64 million and $132.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 11,585 shares to 39,396 shares, valued at $1.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Timkensteel Corp (Prn) by 955 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,045 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $92,882 activity.

Analysts await Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, up 139.34% or $0.85 from last year’s $-0.61 per share. DBD’s profit will be $18.42M for 11.25 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 300.00% EPS growth.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $14.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Corp Va (NYSE:UVV) by 6,900 shares to 238,093 shares, valued at $14.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 69,961 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.41M shares, and cut its stake in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL).