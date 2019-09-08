As Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) Valuation Rose, Zuckerman Investment Group Has Increased by $435,420 Its Holding; As Lowes Cos (LOW) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Union Bankshares Has Trimmed Holding

Union Bankshares Corp decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp sold 5,137 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 47,168 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.16 million, down from 52,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $114.71. About 3.46M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE CONCLUDES Q&A SESSION IN SYDNEY; 30/05/2018 – Fiberon launches Elements Aluminum Railing at Lowe’s and lowes.com; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith: Lowe’s Primary Supplier Pact Begins in Mid-August; 22/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – MARVIN ELLISON CURRENTLY SERVES AS CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF J. C. PENNEY COMPANY, INC; 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has taken a stake in Lowe’s, a source tells CNBC; 19/05/2018 – Fixing Up Lowe’s — Barron’s; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: AUSTRALIAN ECONOMY IS MOVING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Poaches Former Home Depot Executive to Take on Rival; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S – PROLONGED UNFAVORABLE WEATHER ACROSS GEOGRAPHIES LED TO DELAYED SPRING SELLING SEASON WHICH IMPACTED RESULTS IN OUTDOOR CATEGORIES IN QTR; 20/03/2018 – Richland Source: Mansfield police K9 facility receives donation from Lowe’s for renovations

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc bought 12,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The institutional investor held 268,539 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.89M, up from 256,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $35.48. About 1.54M shares traded. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 11.05% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.05% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SEES PRIVATE BRANDS HITTING $2B IN SHORT PERIOD OF TIME; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Dick’s gets traffic surge after taking stand on gun sales; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Sees Comp Store Sales Decline — Earnings Review; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS – BEGINNING IN 2018, CO WILL NO LONGER PROVIDE QUARTERLY OUTLOOK; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods 4Q EPS $1.11; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS – IN 2018, CO ANTICIPATES CAPEX TO BE ABOUT $250 MLN ON A NET BASIS & ABOUT $280 MLN ON A GROSS BASIS; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods 4Q Adj EPS $1.22; 11/04/2018 – The Palm Beach Post: BREAKING: Dick’s Sporting Goods won’t sell guns at Gardens Mall store; 13/03/2018 – RPT-DICK’S SPORTING GOODS INC – IN 2018, ANTICIPATES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $250 MLN ON A NET BASIS AND ABOUT $280 MLN ON A GROSS BASIS; 06/03/2018 – Orvis Follows Walmart and Dick’s in Raising Age for Gun Sales

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. 10,000 Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares with value of $950,538 were bought by Ellison Marvin R. Frieson Donald bought 2,030 shares worth $200,342.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Tru Na holds 0.64% or 28,117 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Invest Mgmt reported 112,247 shares. Trust Department Mb Bankshares N A holds 0% or 330 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 245,411 shares. First Midwest Natl Bank Tru Division reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Hourglass Limited Com has invested 0.14% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Greenleaf Tru has invested 0.02% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Massachusetts-based Fiduciary has invested 0.29% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Moreover, Calamos Wealth Ltd Liability Company has 0.23% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 14,826 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Front Barnett Assoc Limited Liability Co holds 3.11% or 176,155 shares in its portfolio. 15,182 are owned by Cookson Peirce &. Farmers Merchants Invs Inc holds 1.38% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 188,848 shares. Regent Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 22,747 shares stake. Lpl Fincl Limited Co, California-based fund reported 196,569 shares.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Share Price Is Up 25% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lowe’s Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon Mobil Trading Near Year-Low; This Isn’t A Cyclical Downturn, It Is Structural – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Lowe’s expanding sponsorship with Panthers – Charlotte Business Journal” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lowe’s rallies after earnings topper, reaffirmed FY2019 outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.04 billion for 21.09 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $361.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWY) by 159,621 shares to 267,353 shares, valued at $21.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 5,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,114 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (FTY).

More notable recent DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: SPLK, F, ULTA, TSLA, DKS – Investorplace.com” on August 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 22, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GME, JWN among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) were released by: Themiddlemarket.com and their article: “M&A wrap: Simply Good, Atkins, Quest, Splunk, Genstar, Dick’s, Sheridan – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Macy’s funnels capital into 100 more stores, including 4 in Houston area – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold DKS shares while 97 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 71.90 million shares or 4.49% less from 75.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 60 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada reported 87,576 shares stake. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.01% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Hbk Investments Limited Partnership holds 0.05% or 106,971 shares. Mutual Of America Ltd owns 64,921 shares. Moreover, Foundry Partners Limited Liability Co has 0.09% invested in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Blackrock stated it has 7.30M shares. Moreover, Macquarie Gru Limited has 0% invested in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 47,100 shares. 149,618 are held by Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Euclidean Tech Management Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.9% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Inv Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Llc reported 0.06% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Teton Advisors stated it has 0.05% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). 225,859 were reported by Logan Capital Mngmt Inc. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Limited reported 10,642 shares stake. Stifel Fincl Corporation invested in 10,560 shares.