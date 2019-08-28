As Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Letko Brosseau & Associates Trimmed Its Position; Wabco Holdings (WBC) Stock Declined While Turtle Creek Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $13.11 Million

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Wabco Holdings Inc (WBC) by 22.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 100,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 341,750 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.05 million, down from 441,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Wabco Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $132.5. About 32,263 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 06/03/2018 WABCO Signs its Largest Ever Fleet Management Solutions Contract to Equip Girteka Logistics across Europe; 12/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS – NEW AWARDS SPECIFY $502 MLN IN NEW BUSINESS EARMARKED FROM 2018 THROUGH TO 2022 INCLUSIVELY; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – APPOINTMENT OF ROBERTO FIORONI TO POSITION OF CFO, COMMENCING NO LATER THAN JUNE 6, 2018 – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – WABCO EXTENDS STRATEGIC COOPERATION PACT WITH SINOTRUK, A LEADI; 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q Net $100.7M; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC WBC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.64, REV VIEW $3.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – EXTENDED ITS COOPERATION DEAL WITH SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED; 29/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Haldex steps up investments under shadow of ownership stalemate; 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.97; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – SEES PERFORMANCE FULL YEAR 2018 DILUTED EPS TO NOW RANGE FROM $7.30 TO $7.80

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) by 1.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc sold 32,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The institutional investor held 1.77 million shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.08 million, down from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $34.42. About 659,420 shares traded. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 11.05% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.05% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 30/05/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Sees FY EPS $2.80-EPS $3; 01/05/2018 – Interior Specialists, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Chris & Dick’s; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S: PRIVATE-LABEL TO REACH $2B IN `RELATIVELY SHORT PERIOD’; 25/04/2018 – DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Multi-Year Partnership Between GameChanger And The National Federation Of State High School Associations; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS 1Q CALL HAS BEGUN; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sales Woes Have Nothing to Do With Guns (Video); 13/03/2018 – RPT-DICK’S SPORTING GOODS INC – IN 2018, ANTICIPATES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $250 MLN ON A NET BASIS AND ABOUT $280 MLN ON A GROSS BASIS; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S: PRIVATE-LABEL SALES UP DOUBLE DIGITS; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING 1Q EPS 59C

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 11,182 shares to 259,232 shares, valued at $45.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WBC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 10.76% less from 50.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,289 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Fifth Third Commercial Bank has 0% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Barrett Asset Ltd Liability Corporation owns 25 shares. Alpine Mgmt reported 2.06% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). 741,837 are held by Magnetar Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc holds 48,245 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Stifel has 0.03% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 75,194 shares. Timessquare Capital Mgmt Lc holds 442,500 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 0.03% or 776,397 shares. Amer Century Cos holds 1.13 million shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 12,832 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Aus holds 0% or 100 shares. Amp Capital Investors holds 0.01% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) or 13,542 shares. 16,875 are owned by Tokio Marine Asset Company Limited. Comerica Comml Bank reported 4,701 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold DKS shares while 97 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 71.90 million shares or 4.49% less from 75.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,386 were reported by Dupont Cap Mngmt Corporation. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.02% invested in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 15,500 shares. Kcm Invest Ltd Com holds 7,688 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 50,083 shares. 100 were reported by Regions Fincl Corp. Prudential Inc has invested 0.04% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Heritage Wealth Advsr owns 2 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.03% invested in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 39,225 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 4,360 shares. Smith Graham & Inv Advsr LP owns 176,280 shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sit Invest Assoc has 0% invested in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 2,875 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama reported 243,219 shares. Glenmede Tru Na owns 1,052 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership owns 4.39M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability, New Jersey-based fund reported 96 shares.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc, which manages about $24.00B and $10.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 201,635 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $55.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 15,832 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.42 million shares, and has risen its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC).

Analysts await DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 0.83% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.2 per share. DKS’s profit will be $111.37 million for 7.11 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 95.16% EPS growth.