As Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) Stock Value Declined, Hhr Asset Management Upped Stake; Broadfin Capital Raised Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Stake by $2.13 Million

Broadfin Capital Llc increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 74.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc bought 88,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.09% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 207,998 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08 million, up from 119,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $17.75. About 465,796 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 44.13% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 14/05/2018 – Carillon Tower Advisers Buys 1.8% of Heron Therapeutics; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Publication of Phase lll IV Meloxicam Bunionectomy Data in the Clinical Journal of Pain; 27/03/2018 – HERON SAYS WOODLAWN PROJECT ON TRACK FOR YEAR END COMMISSIONING; 02/04/2018 – Heron Preston on Breaking the Rules; 10/05/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 CINV FRANCHISE NET PRODUCT SALES GUIDANCE OF $60 MLN TO $70 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 81c; 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – NDA FILING FOR HTX-011 TARGETED FOR H2 2018; 15/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Heron’s Drilling Delivers Massive Sulphide lntercepts at G2 and Lisa Lenses; 22/04/2018 – DJ Heron Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRTX)

Hhr Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc bought 134,637 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.60% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.69M shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.12M, up from 1.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $37.19. About 788,015 shares traded. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 11.09% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 06/03/2018 Fortune: A 20-Year-Old Is Now Suing Walmart and Dick’s Over Their Age-Based Gun Sale Restrictions; 13/03/2018 – UNDER ARMOUR SINKS; DICK’S SAYS UAA APPAREL WEAKNESS HURT SALES; 09/05/2018 – MOSSBERG CITES DICK’S HIRING OF GUN CONTROL LOBBYISTS; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING 4Q ADJ EPS $1.22, EST. $1.24; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Sees FY Consolidated Same Store Sales Flat to Low Single-Digit Decline; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING SAYS IN 2018, EXPECT EXPANSION OF PRIVATE BRANDS TO HELP RESULT IN LESS MARGIN PRESSURE THAN PREVIOUSLY EXPECTED; 02/05/2018 – Contrarius Invest Limited Buys Into Dick’s Sporting Class B; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Sees FY EPS $2.80-EPS $3; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S: WEBSITE GLITCHES HURT ONLINE SALES DURING 4Q; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S: GUN POLICY WILL HURT HUNTING BUSINESS FOR REST OF YEAR

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold DKS shares while 97 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 71.90 million shares or 4.49% less from 75.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd owns 63,739 shares. 340,124 were accumulated by Ronna Sue Cohen. Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd Liability has invested 0% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has 0.01% invested in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 116,768 shares. Moreover, Foundry Prns Ltd Liability Corp has 0.09% invested in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 58,930 shares. State Street Corp owns 2.04M shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc reported 818,929 shares. 14,693 were accumulated by Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.01% or 21,042 shares. Sei Invests accumulated 0% or 30,919 shares. Utah Retirement Systems reported 0.01% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). 7,952 are owned by Susquehanna International Gp Inc Llp. Cibc holds 0% or 16,815 shares in its portfolio.

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rh by 51,554 shares to 488,554 shares, valued at $50.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 5,537 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,991 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $484.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc by 1.62 million shares to 4.33 million shares, valued at $41.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neos Therapeutics Inc by 1.01M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.61 million shares, and cut its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS).

