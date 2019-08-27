As Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) Stock Rose, Shareholder Zuckerman Investment Group Upped Its Stake; General Dynamics (GD) Position Lifted by Proshare Advisors Llc

Proshare Advisors Llc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 4.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc bought 18,518 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 466,418 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.96 million, up from 447,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $185.12. About 28,102 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates General Dynamics Proposed Sr Unscd Notes ‘A+’; 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream G500 On Final Approach For Type Certification; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts Offer for CSRA; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS AWARDED U.S. ARMY CONTRACT W/UP TO $300M VALUE; 07/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 93C/SHR FROM 84C, EST. 93C; 16/05/2018 – General Dynamics at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS EXPECTS G500 CERTIFICATION IN JUNE OR JULY; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – THERE WAS ORDER ACTIVITY ACROSS GULFSTREAM PRODUCT PORTFOLIO AND STRONG DEMAND FOR DEFENSE PRODUCTS IN QTR; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS GETS INSCOM CONTRACT FOR IT NETWORKS; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc bought 12,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The institutional investor held 268,539 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.89 million, up from 256,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $33.69. About 71,133 shares traded. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 11.05% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.05% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 30/05/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING 1Q EPS 59C; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods CEO expects to lose customers over gun stance; 14/03/2018 – Sen. Feinsten: Feinstein Hosts Dick’s Sporting Goods CEO Ed Stack; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S EXPECTS HUNTING HEADWIND TO CONTINUE THIS YEAR; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods 1Q Net $60.1M; 15/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Relaunches Iconic Tommy Armour Golf Brand With Renewed Focus On Innovation; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS 1Q CALL HAS ENDED; 12/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING IN MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH GAMECHANGER; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sales Woes Have Nothing to Do With Guns (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold DKS shares while 97 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 71.90 million shares or 4.49% less from 75.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring Natl Bank invested in 200 shares. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0.03% or 3.15 million shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc invested in 0.01% or 21,042 shares. Susquehanna Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 7,952 shares. Invesco Limited reported 533,605 shares. Gam Ag has invested 0.1% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Loomis Sayles And LP stated it has 0.01% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.19% invested in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Icm Asset Wa invested in 36,650 shares. Baystate Wealth Limited reported 60 shares. Capital Fund invested 0.04% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 15,500 shares. Parkside Retail Bank & Tru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). The Illinois-based Guggenheim Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Ameriprise Fin reported 235,457 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Proshare Advisors Llc, which manages about $28.14 billion and $16.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 10,832 shares to 334,730 shares, valued at $28.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 28,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,680 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wade G W holds 4,193 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Chesley Taft Associate Limited Liability invested in 0.04% or 2,500 shares. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership has invested 0.42% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Parkside Commercial Bank Tru owns 1,183 shares. Synovus has 2,766 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 60,778 were accumulated by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Prudential Fincl has invested 0.21% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Prelude Cap Ltd Liability Corp owns 618 shares. Dowling Yahnke Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.18% or 10,967 shares. Lincoln Natl accumulated 3,006 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Principal Fincl Gp owns 391,070 shares. The Texas-based Rench Wealth has invested 2.1% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Yorktown Mngmt Com owns 2,250 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 42,000 shares or 0.11% of the stock. 10.68M are owned by Jpmorgan Chase Co.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $28,549 activity.