As Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) Stock Rose, Shareholder Mackay Shields Has Decreased Its Stake by $3.42 Million; Epam Systems (EPAM) Shareholder Bernzott Capital Advisors Lowered Its Stake

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) by 49.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 95,111 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The institutional investor held 96,085 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54 million, down from 191,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $32.97. About 4.75 million shares traded or 98.96% up from the average. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 11.05% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.05% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 25/04/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING IN MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH GAMECHANGER; 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Dick’s will destroy assault-style guns it yanked off shelves; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures Approximately $250M; 10/04/2018 – DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Grand Opening of Two New Stores in April; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Sees FY Consolidated Same Store Sales Flat to Low Single-Digit Decline; 16/03/2018 – INMARKET REPORT STUDIES TRAFFIC AT DICK’S SPORTING GOODS; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS INC DKS.N SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $2.80 TO $3.00; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Dick’s gets traffic surge after taking stand on gun sales; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S: WEBSITE GLITCHES HURT ONLINE SALES DURING 4Q; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods CEO expects to lose customers over gun stance

Bernzott Capital Advisors decreased its stake in Epam Systems (EPAM) by 9.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors sold 16,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 150,045 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.38 million, down from 166,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Epam Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $196.97. About 341,069 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Had Seen FY18 EPS $3.3; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.07; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $424.1M, EST. $414.9M; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – GAAP EPS FOR FULL YEAR TO NOW BE AT LEAST $3.36 AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS TO NOW BE AT LEAST $4.07; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES 2Q REV AT LEAST $445M, EST. $440.5M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Rev $424.1M; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 Revenue Up 26%; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB premium valuation to $EPAM and $LXFT should dissipate given higher business risk and lower financial transparency. $GLOB 40%-50% downside; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – NOW EXPECTS REVENUE GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE AT LEAST 26% REPORTED; 21/05/2018 – Hotels.com App Wins 2018 MediaPost Appy Award in Travel & Tourism Category

Bernzott Capital Advisors, which manages about $528.67M and $826.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 7,265 shares to 406,760 shares, valued at $22.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,708 shares, and has risen its stake in Quotient Technology.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold EPAM shares while 90 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 47.67 million shares or 1.77% less from 48.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Lc owns 5,955 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise Financial holds 738,848 shares. Kornitzer Cap Management Incorporated Ks owns 175,061 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Lpl Fincl Ltd Co reported 0% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Raymond James And Associate has 0.01% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 37,477 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0.03% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Piedmont Inv Advsr holds 3,738 shares. Toth Advisory Corp owns 0.17% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 4,305 shares. Farr Miller Washington Limited Liability Company Dc reported 4,916 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Ftb Advsr invested in 317 shares or 0% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Mngmt stated it has 38,544 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Personal Financial Svcs stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Ww Asset invested in 1,697 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Allen Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,610 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold DKS shares while 97 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 71.90 million shares or 4.49% less from 75.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Matarin Capital Mngmt Lc has 0.11% invested in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 39,530 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0.01% or 533,605 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Ltd Liability Co has 0.02% invested in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 556,121 shares. Boston Prtn reported 0.09% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,100 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr holds 0% or 2 shares. Avalon Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 0.26% stake. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). 90,524 are held by Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp. Brinker Cap Inc holds 0.01% or 5,781 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% or 132,021 shares. First Hawaiian Bank reported 3,795 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Blackrock holds 7.30M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bamco Ny holds 367,960 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Cibc Markets reported 16,815 shares.

Analysts await DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 0.83% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.2 per share. DKS’s profit will be $111.35 million for 6.81 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 95.16% EPS growth.